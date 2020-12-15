Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market, By Product, Country, Company Analysis & Forecast by 2026
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 15, 2020 ) Hand sanitizer is an antiseptic in the form of gels, foams, sprays, or in liquid which is used instead of wash hands to avoid infectious diseases. Surging importance of hygiene and sanitization to prevent contagious diseases among the Asia-Pacific’s region will further boost the growth of this market. China & India are the major markets for the hand sanitizer owing to growing awareness regarding hygiene, especially hand hygiene as well as health consciousness among population along with the outbreak of numerous diseases. According to Renub Research report, The Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market will be USD 4.5 Billion by the end of the year 2026.
The Centre for Disease Control, famously known as CDC, has recommended using hand sanitizer to avoid getting sick. The key factors boosting the growth of the market are growing awareness about health and wellbeing; new fragrance launched in hand sanitizer industry, changing lifestyle. Most important due to the outbreak of COVID-19 globally, people have understood the importance of maintaining hygiene and sanitization.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is leading sanitizers, especially in the healthcare sector. Nevertheless, concerns over toxicity and harmful effect of alcohol-based products on the skin have raised the demand for non-alcoholic hand sanitizers.
Covid-19 Impact on Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market
Surging prevalence of Corona pandemic, mostly called as COVID-19 across the globe and most prominently in the Asia-Pacific region has boosted the demand of hand sanitizers tremendously.
Renub Research report titled “Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market by Product (Gel, Foam, Spray and Other), Distribution Channel (Online, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Pharmacies Stores, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Restaurants and Hotels, Households and Others), Country (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Rest of Asia Pacific) Company (Kao Corporation, JMnano, Lion Corporation, L Brands, Inc., Unilever plc.)" This report provides an all-encompassing analysis of the Asia Hand Sanitizer Industry.
Country - This Report covers the 10 Countries Market of Asia
1. China
2. India
3. Japan
4. South Korea
5. Indonesia
6. Singapore
7. Thailand
8. Vietnam
9. Malaysia
10. Rest of Asia Pacific
Products - This Report Covers the Market from 4 Products
• Gel
• Spray
• Foam
• Others
Distribution Channel - This Report Covers Market from 4 Distribution Channel
• Online
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Pharmacies Stores
• Others
End Users - This Report covers Market from 4 Viewpoints
• Hospitals
• Restaurants and Hotels
• Households
• Others
All the Key players have been covered from 3 Viewpoints
• Overview
• Recent Developments
• Revenue Analysis
Company Analysis
1. Kao Corporation
2. JMnano
3. Lion Corporation
4. L Brands, Inc.
5. Unilever plc
