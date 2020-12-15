Armored Vehicles Market Statistics, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Armored Vehicles Market by Platform (Combat Vehicles, Combat Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles), Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked), System (Engine, Drive Systems, Ballistic Armor, C2 Systems, Mode of Operation), Region - Global Forecast to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 15, 2020 ) According to the latest market research report the Global Armored Vehicles Market size is projected to grow from USD 11.6 billion in 2020 to USD 15.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2025. Increasing demand for armored vehicles due to the rise in the instances of cross-border conflicts and rising incidences of asymmetric warfare across the globe are major factors driving the growth of the armored vehicles market. However, the absence of major OEMs of armored vehicles in the Middle East and Asia Pacific region and the occurrence of mechanical, electrical, and other kinds of failure in armored vehicles are projected to hinder the growth of the market.
COVID-19 impact on the Global Armored Vehicles Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a multi-level impact on economies globally. The global manufacturing of automotive parts, components, and assembly lines has been severely impacted. Although the production of armored vehicles is of prime importance, disruptions in the supply chain have set back their manufacturing for the time being.
Resuming the manufacturing and deliveries of armored vehicles depends on the level of COVID-19 exposure a country is facing, the level at which manufacturing operations are running, and import-export regulations, among others. Although companies may still be taking in orders, delivery schedules might not be fixed.
The combat vehicle segment is projected to lead the armored vehicles market from 2018 to 2023.
Based on the platform, the armored vehicles market has been segmented into combat vehicles, combat support vehicles, and unmanned armored ground vehicles. The combat vehicle segment is projected to lead the armored vehicles market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) and Light Armored Vehicles (LAVs) across the globe is leading to the growth of the combat vehicle segment of the market.
The armaments segment is projected to lead the armored vehicles market during the forecast period.
Based on system, the armored vehicles market has been segmented into engines, drive systems, ballistic armor, turret drives, fire control systems, armaments, countermeasure systems, Command & Control (C2) systems, power systems, navigation systems, ammunition handling systems, observation & display systems, and hulls/frames. The armaments segment is estimated to lead the armored vehicles market from 2018 to 2023. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased demand for remote weapon stations, Anti-tank Guided Missile (ATGM) launchers, and other armaments across the globe.
The Asia Pacific armored vehicle market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific armored vehicles market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the rising number of terrorist activities in this region and the increasing spending of emerging economies on defense operations. Countries such as India and China have increased their defense budgets and are procuring advanced armored vehicles for their military operations. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific armored vehicles market during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
Key players profiled in this report on the armored vehicles market include Oshkosh Corporation (US), UralVagonZavod (Russia), Ukroboronprom (Ukraine), General Dynamics Corporation (US), BAE Systems plc (UK), NORINCO (China), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), and Textron Inc. (US).
