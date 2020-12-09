Bovine Serum Albumin Market is Projected to Reach $304 million by 2025
Bovine Serum Albumin Market by Form (Dry, Liquid), Grade (Technical-& Diagnostic-Grade, Research/Reagent-Grade, Food Grade), End User (Life Sciences Industry, Feed Industry, Food Industry, Research Institutes), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 09, 2020 ) The report "Bovine Serum Albumin Market by Form (Dry, Liquid), Grade (Technical-& Diagnostic-Grade, Research/Reagent-Grade, Food Grade), End User (Life Sciences Industry, Feed Industry, Food Industry, Research Institutes), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", is estimated to be valued at USD 255 million in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of USD 304 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. Factors such as the inexpensive and stable nature of bovine serum albumin as a protein standard, growing demand for blood-based products are some of the factors driving the growth of the market.
The dry segment is estimated to hold a larger market share due to its properties such as longer shelf-life and stability, alongside other aspects such as ease of handling and transportation. The dry form of BSA is majorly used as a feed additive. Some of the major feed producing countries such as China, the US, Russia, India, and Mexico pose a heavy demand for feed additives due to which the demand for BSA is growing in these countries.
The feed industry makes extensive use of food derived from animal blood for livestock production due to which the demand for BSA is growing in this sector. Livestock is one of the fastest-growing sectors within the agricultural industry, and it accounts for about 40% of the global value of agricultural production. The growing opportunities for bioactive ingredients in the feed industry are driving the growth of this segment.
It has been established that BSA is a dietary whey protein that has anti-obesity effects. The intake of BSA as a part of low-fat diets prevents weight gain. Since obesity is a growing problem, the manufacturers are looking at cost-effective solutions for the production of dietary supplements. The cost of raw material for the production of BSA is very low due to which it has the potential to be used as a dietary supplement.
The Asia Pacific region holds a range of opportunities for pharmaceutical firms and multinational drugmakers. In the Asia Pacific region, China is the largest market for pharmaceutical products. With the growing interest in health and welfare, the demand for pharmaceutical products is growing. This would help drive the growth of BSA in this region.
This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the bovine serum albumin market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc (Japan), Proliant Biologicals (US), Kraeber & Co Gmbh (Germany), Rockland Immunochemicals Inc (US), Rocky mountain biologicals (US), BelHealth investment partners, LLC (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd (Israel), LGC Group (UK), Promega Corporation (US), Biological Industries (Israel), and Serion GmbH (Germany).
