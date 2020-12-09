Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - Emerging Technological Advancements to Feed the Global Revenue Growth
The study involved four major activities to estimate the current market size for transdermal drug delivery systems.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 09, 2020 ) Expected Revenue Growth:
The Transdermal Drug Delivery Research Market is expected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 5.7 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023).
Major Growth Boosters:
Market growth is largely driven by the global increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, technological advancements in transdermal drug delivery systems are also expected to support market growth in the coming years.
Market Size Estimation:
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the transdermal drug delivery system market and estimate the size of other dependent submarkets. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:
# The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.
# The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes.
# All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203190114
Home care settings segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period
On the basis of end users, the transdermal drug delivery system market is segmented into home care settings and hospitals & clinics. The home care settings segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the increase in self-administration of medication at home, rapid growth in the geriatric population across the globe, and the growing need for cost-effective drug administration.
Recent Developments:
# In January 2018, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan) launched ALLESAGA TAPE in the Japanese market.
# In July 2018, UCB (Belgium) received the Import Drug License (IDL) for its transdermal rotigotine patch—NEUPRO from the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA).
# In August 2018, Luye Pharma (China) signed an agreement with Bayer AG (Switzerland) to acquire the global rights to the Apleek contraceptive transdermal patch.
Data Triangulation:
After arriving at the overall size of the Transdermal Drug Delivery Research Market using the market size estimation processes as explained above the market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics of each market segment and subsegment, the data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both, the demand and supply sides.
Key Questions addressed by the report
# Which are the key players in the market and how intense is the competition?
# Emerging countries have immense opportunities for the growth of transdermal drug delivery systems market, will this scenario continue?
# Which product market will dominate in future?
# What does the future look like for transdermal drug delivery systems?
# What are the challenges hindering the adoption of transdermal drug delivery systems?
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=203190114
Key Players:
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), Mylan (US), UCB (Belgium), Novartis (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Abbvie (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), Endo International (Ireland), and Purdue Pharma (US) are the major players operating in the global transdermal drug delivery system market.
These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as product launches and enhancements; agreements, partnerships, mergers, and collaborations; acquisitions; and expansions to strengthen their presence in the global market. Product launches and partnerships have been the most widely adopted strategies by major players from 2015 to 2018. These strategies helped market players to offer innovate products and broaden their customer base.
In 2017, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), Mylan (US), Novartis (Switzerland), and Abbvie (US) together accounted for a share of ~55.0% of the Transdermal Drug Delivery Research Market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
The Transdermal Drug Delivery Research Market is expected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 5.7 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023).
Major Growth Boosters:
Market growth is largely driven by the global increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, technological advancements in transdermal drug delivery systems are also expected to support market growth in the coming years.
Market Size Estimation:
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the transdermal drug delivery system market and estimate the size of other dependent submarkets. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:
# The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.
# The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes.
# All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203190114
Home care settings segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period
On the basis of end users, the transdermal drug delivery system market is segmented into home care settings and hospitals & clinics. The home care settings segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the increase in self-administration of medication at home, rapid growth in the geriatric population across the globe, and the growing need for cost-effective drug administration.
Recent Developments:
# In January 2018, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan) launched ALLESAGA TAPE in the Japanese market.
# In July 2018, UCB (Belgium) received the Import Drug License (IDL) for its transdermal rotigotine patch—NEUPRO from the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA).
# In August 2018, Luye Pharma (China) signed an agreement with Bayer AG (Switzerland) to acquire the global rights to the Apleek contraceptive transdermal patch.
Data Triangulation:
After arriving at the overall size of the Transdermal Drug Delivery Research Market using the market size estimation processes as explained above the market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics of each market segment and subsegment, the data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both, the demand and supply sides.
Key Questions addressed by the report
# Which are the key players in the market and how intense is the competition?
# Emerging countries have immense opportunities for the growth of transdermal drug delivery systems market, will this scenario continue?
# Which product market will dominate in future?
# What does the future look like for transdermal drug delivery systems?
# What are the challenges hindering the adoption of transdermal drug delivery systems?
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=203190114
Key Players:
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), Mylan (US), UCB (Belgium), Novartis (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Abbvie (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), Endo International (Ireland), and Purdue Pharma (US) are the major players operating in the global transdermal drug delivery system market.
These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as product launches and enhancements; agreements, partnerships, mergers, and collaborations; acquisitions; and expansions to strengthen their presence in the global market. Product launches and partnerships have been the most widely adopted strategies by major players from 2015 to 2018. These strategies helped market players to offer innovate products and broaden their customer base.
In 2017, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), Mylan (US), Novartis (Switzerland), and Abbvie (US) together accounted for a share of ~55.0% of the Transdermal Drug Delivery Research Market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This is a press release from EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This is a press release from EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.