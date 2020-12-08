Realbooks - a Comprehensive Cloud-Based Accounting Software for Companies & NGOs of All Sizes
Realbooks Accounting Software is a cloud-based VAT and GST compliant software that handles general accounting, inventory, and payroll for companies of all sizes.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 08, 2020 ) REALBOOKS USP:
Realbooks is a comprehensive cloud-based accounting software program that can be used by companies and NGOs of all sizes. The company’s philosophy is to bring companies and their accounting practices into the 21st century with a streamlined software with easy to use tools. This software makes simple and easy for both businesses and accountants to maintain up-to-date books.
Summary:
Realbooks Accounting Software is a cloud-based VAT and GST compliant software that handles general accounting, inventory, and payroll for companies of all sizes. Chock Full of easy to use and customizable features, this software has unique intelligence tools to help companies implement and achieve higher business efficiency. The software is designed to empower businesses of any size and in any industry to make good financial decisions consistently
Realbooks Pricing:
Based on your business requirements, subscription to Realbooks Pricing can be purchased on a monthly or annual basis. Here are the Realbooks Pricing segments:
Explorer Edition - free to users, offers all the features of the other editions and up to 500 entries can be made annually
Professional Edition - ₹500/user/month (discounted annual price ₹5000/user/year)
Business Edition - ₹1000/user/month (discounted annual price ₹10000/user/year)
Enterprise Edition - ₹2000/user/month (discounted annual price ₹20000/user/year)
Best Accounting Software Companies Of 2020@
https://www.360quadrants.com/press-release/360quadrants-releases-best-accounting-software-companies-of-2020
Realbooks Demo:
Realbooks offers a free trial version of its package. It can be used on iOS and Android platforms. Online training is provided to users of its professional, business and enterprise edition subscribers.
Features:
Simplified Accounting - Easy to use and facilitates the import of existing daily data.
Dashboard tracker displays profitability, payables, and receivables information which can be accessed from anywhere, at any time
Inventory management - Inventory management system can create and store price lists, orders, cash cycles information, etc. Manage complex production cycles with Bills of Materials and do Materials planning, handling stores, etc. in one place.
Reports Generation - Find and use accurate details relating to your business – individual department and overall information. Monitor projects, company branches, productivity and other aspects with reports generated form dashboards.
Paperless offices- Upload bills and receipts to the company cloud account directly or with Dropbox. Retrieve historical information as needed. Centralize book-keeping
Customization - Integrate multiple tools and features, and customize the Realbooks platform to meet your specific business requirements.
Read the Detailed Article@
https://www.360quadrants.com/software/accounting-software
About 360quadrants
360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.
Contact:
Mr. Agney Sugla
agney@marketsandmarkets.com
630 Dundee Road, Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Realbooks is a comprehensive cloud-based accounting software program that can be used by companies and NGOs of all sizes. The company’s philosophy is to bring companies and their accounting practices into the 21st century with a streamlined software with easy to use tools. This software makes simple and easy for both businesses and accountants to maintain up-to-date books.
Summary:
Realbooks Accounting Software is a cloud-based VAT and GST compliant software that handles general accounting, inventory, and payroll for companies of all sizes. Chock Full of easy to use and customizable features, this software has unique intelligence tools to help companies implement and achieve higher business efficiency. The software is designed to empower businesses of any size and in any industry to make good financial decisions consistently
Realbooks Pricing:
Based on your business requirements, subscription to Realbooks Pricing can be purchased on a monthly or annual basis. Here are the Realbooks Pricing segments:
Explorer Edition - free to users, offers all the features of the other editions and up to 500 entries can be made annually
Professional Edition - ₹500/user/month (discounted annual price ₹5000/user/year)
Business Edition - ₹1000/user/month (discounted annual price ₹10000/user/year)
Enterprise Edition - ₹2000/user/month (discounted annual price ₹20000/user/year)
Best Accounting Software Companies Of 2020@
https://www.360quadrants.com/press-release/360quadrants-releases-best-accounting-software-companies-of-2020
Realbooks Demo:
Realbooks offers a free trial version of its package. It can be used on iOS and Android platforms. Online training is provided to users of its professional, business and enterprise edition subscribers.
Features:
Simplified Accounting - Easy to use and facilitates the import of existing daily data.
Dashboard tracker displays profitability, payables, and receivables information which can be accessed from anywhere, at any time
Inventory management - Inventory management system can create and store price lists, orders, cash cycles information, etc. Manage complex production cycles with Bills of Materials and do Materials planning, handling stores, etc. in one place.
Reports Generation - Find and use accurate details relating to your business – individual department and overall information. Monitor projects, company branches, productivity and other aspects with reports generated form dashboards.
Paperless offices- Upload bills and receipts to the company cloud account directly or with Dropbox. Retrieve historical information as needed. Centralize book-keeping
Customization - Integrate multiple tools and features, and customize the Realbooks platform to meet your specific business requirements.
Read the Detailed Article@
https://www.360quadrants.com/software/accounting-software
About 360quadrants
360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.
Contact:
Mr. Agney Sugla
agney@marketsandmarkets.com
630 Dundee Road, Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
360Quadrants
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This is a press release from EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
360Quadrants
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This is a press release from EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.