Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Statistics, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030
Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Platform (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles (Delivery Bots, Self-driving Vans & Trucks)), Solution, Application, Type, Payload Weight, Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 08, 2020 ) The growth of the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market can be attributed to the increasing investments being made to enhance the range and payload capacities of aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles to carry out effective autonomous last mile delivery of packages and technological advancements taking place in the hardware of aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles. The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is estimated to be USD 12.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 91.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2019 to 2030. The requirement to increase delivery efficiency and reduce delivery time has led to the use of aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles to carry out the autonomous last mile delivery of packages. The development of advanced and cost-effective aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles is also fuelling the growth of the market.
The 5 - 10 kilograms segment of the aerial delivery drones market and the ground delivery vehicles market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2030.
Based on payload weight, the 5–10 kilograms segment of the aerial delivery drones market and the ground delivery vehicles market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles with a load carrying capacity of between 5–10 kilograms are mainly used to deliver groceries and heavy parcels ordered by online shoppers. The increasing demand for highly efficient aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles to carry out the cost-effective autonomous last mile delivery of packages is contributing to the growth of this segment of the market.
The long range (less than 20 kilometers) segment of the aerial delivery drones market and the ground delivery vehicles market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the small range (below 20 kilometers) segment during the forecast period.
Based on range, the long range (above 20 kilometers) segment of the aerial delivery drones market and the ground delivery vehicles market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the small range (below 20 kilometers) segment from 2019 to 2030. Increasing demand for the autonomous last mile delivery of packages to long-distance destinations is fueling the growth of this segment of the market.
The North American region is expected to lead the aerial delivery drones market in 2019.
The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the aerial delivery drones market in 2019. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to increased adoption of aerial delivery drones in the food, e-commerce, and logistics & transportation industries of countries such as the US and Canada for delivering their products to customers.
Key Market Players
The major players in the autonomous last mile delivery market include Starship Technologies (US), Savioke (US), Nuro (US), JD.com (China), and Flirtey (US), among others.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
