Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market Worth $1.8 billion - North America dominated the eTMF systems industry
North America dominated the eTMF systems market in 2018; this trend to continue during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 08, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market by Component (Services, Software), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?
The Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2024 from USD 1.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.7%.
Growth Boosting Factors:
- Rising Adoption of eTMF Systems
- Rising Number of Clinical Trials
- Rising Government Funding and Grants to Support Clinical Trials
- Increasing R&D Expenditure By Pharma-Biotech Companies and It Expenditure Allocations
- Emerging Asian Markets
Browse 79 market data Tables and 27 Figures spread through 112 Pages and in-depth TOC
Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:
Veeva Systems (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Phlexglobal Limited (UK), TransPerfect Global Inc. (US), Aurea Software (US), LabCorp (US), ePharmaSolutions (US), Wingspan Technology, Inc. (US), MasterControl (US), SureClinical, Inc. (US), Dell EMC (US), Paragon Solutions (US), PharmaVigilant (US), Mayo Clinic (US), Database Integrations, Inc. (US), CareLex (US), Ennov (France), Forte Research (US), Freyr (US), Montrium (US), NCGS Inc. (US), SAFE-BioPharma (US), SterlingBio Inc. (US), BIOVIA Corp. (US), and arivis AG (Germany) are the key players in the Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market.
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
Geographically, divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North American market accounted for the largest share of the eTMF systems market in 2018, primarily due to the increasing government funding for clinical research and a large number of clinical trials. Several major global players are also based in the US, owing to which the country has become a center of innovation in the market

Market Segmentation in Detailed:
Based on end-user, the eTMF systems market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and other end-users (medical device companies, academic research institutes, and consulting service companies). The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The increasing applications of eTMF software in clinical project management and the availability of substantial R&D budgets with large pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies will drive the adoption of eTMF systems in this end-user segment.
Based on end-user, the Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and other end-users (medical device companies, academic research institutes, and consulting service companies). The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The increasing applications of eTMF software in clinical project management and the availability of substantial R&D budgets with large pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies will drive the adoption of eTMF systems in this end-user segment.

