Secondary Macronutrients Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2022
The secondary macronutrients market is estimated to reach a value of USD 30.86 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 37.12 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.76% from 2017.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 04, 2020 ) The secondary macronutrients market is projected to reach USD 37.12 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.76% from 2017 to 2022. Factors such as increasing deficiencies of sulfur, magnesium, and calcium in the soil and the growing importance for higher crop yields are expected to drive the market for secondary macronutrients.
Key players in the secondary macronutrients market include Nutrien (Canada), Yara International (Norway), The Mosaic Company (US), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), and K+S (Germany). Nufarm (Australia), Koch Industries (US), Coromandel International (Italy), Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals (India), Haifa Chemicals (Israel), Sapec Agro Business (Portugal), and Kugler Company (US) are a few other key market players who also have a significant share in the secondary macronutrients market.
Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=45874881
Target Audience:
• Manufacturers of fertilizers containing secondary macronutrients
• Fertilizer product traders, distributors, suppliers, and service providers
• Raw material suppliers and technology providers to manufacturers
• Associations and research organizations
• Agricultural institutes and universities
• Consumers, including farmers
• Government, legislative, and regulatory bodies
Scope of the Report:
This research report categorizes the secondary macronutrients market based on nutrient, formulation, application method, crop type, and region.
Based on Nutrient, the market has been segmented as follows:
• Sulfur
• Calcium
• Magnesium
Based on Formulation, the market has been segmented as follows:
• Liquid
• Dry
Based on Application Method, the market has been segmented as follows:
• Solid application
• Liquid application
Based on Crop Type, the market has been segmented as follows:
• Cereals & grains
• Oilseeds & pulses
• Fruits & vegetables
• Others (turf, forages, ornamental crops, stimulation crops, and sugar crops)
Based on Region, the market has been segmented as follows:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• South America
• RoW (Africa and the Middle East)
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=45874881
Asia Pacific is projected to be fastest-growing market for secondary macronutrients over the next five years. This is attributed to the high usage of fertilizers in countries such as China, which is the largest producer of lime, sulfur, and magnesite.
Key players in the secondary macronutrients market include Nutrien (Canada), Yara International (Norway), The Mosaic Company (US), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), and K+S (Germany). Nufarm (Australia), Koch Industries (US), Coromandel International (Italy), Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals (India), Haifa Chemicals (Israel), Sapec Agro Business (Portugal), and Kugler Company (US) are a few other key market players who also have a significant share in the secondary macronutrients market.
Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=45874881
Target Audience:
• Manufacturers of fertilizers containing secondary macronutrients
• Fertilizer product traders, distributors, suppliers, and service providers
• Raw material suppliers and technology providers to manufacturers
• Associations and research organizations
• Agricultural institutes and universities
• Consumers, including farmers
• Government, legislative, and regulatory bodies
Scope of the Report:
This research report categorizes the secondary macronutrients market based on nutrient, formulation, application method, crop type, and region.
Based on Nutrient, the market has been segmented as follows:
• Sulfur
• Calcium
• Magnesium
Based on Formulation, the market has been segmented as follows:
• Liquid
• Dry
Based on Application Method, the market has been segmented as follows:
• Solid application
• Liquid application
Based on Crop Type, the market has been segmented as follows:
• Cereals & grains
• Oilseeds & pulses
• Fruits & vegetables
• Others (turf, forages, ornamental crops, stimulation crops, and sugar crops)
Based on Region, the market has been segmented as follows:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• South America
• RoW (Africa and the Middle East)
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=45874881
Asia Pacific is projected to be fastest-growing market for secondary macronutrients over the next five years. This is attributed to the high usage of fertilizers in countries such as China, which is the largest producer of lime, sulfur, and magnesite.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.