Particle Counter Market worth $580 million - Global Industry Leaders & Growth Strategies Adopted by Them
North America to dominate the particle counters market during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 02, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Particle Counter Market by Type (Airborne, Liquid), Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, IAQM), End User (Life Sciences & Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Automotive), Region - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?
The Particle Counter Market is projected to reach USD 580 million by 2024 from USD 340 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.0%.
Growth Boosting Factors:
- Robust Growth in Applied Markets
# Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries
# Semiconductor & Automotive Industries
# Medical Device Industry
- Favorable Regulatory Scenario
#Supportive Government Regulations for Effective Air Pollution Monitoring and Control
#Regulations and Standards for Cleanrooms and Manufacturing
- Growing Focus on the Quality of Food Products
Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:
Prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US).
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
North America dominated the market in 2018. However, the market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the tremendous growth in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage testing, and medical device industries; increasing R&D funding; growing number of CROs; favorable government initiatives to promote the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries; and growing concerns about environmental monitoring & food safety
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
On the basis of type, the Particle Counter Market is segmented into airborne and liquid particle counters. In 2018, the airborne particle counters segment accounted for the larger share of the market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of these particle counters for cleanroom monitoring and the growing stringency of air pollution monitoring.
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cleanroom monitoring, indoor air quality monitoring, contamination monitoring of liquids, drinking water contamination monitoring, aerosol monitoring & research, chemical contamination monitoring, and other applications. In 2018, the cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Cleanroom monitoring is a major application in the pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries; the growth in these industries is therefore expected to drive the demand for particle counters.
