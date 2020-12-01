Cell-based Assay Market worth USD 18.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3%
The cell-based assays market is projected to reach USD 18.9 billion by 2024 from USD 13.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.3%.
The cell-based assays market is projected to reach USD 18.9 billion by 2024 from USD 13.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.3%.
Consumables dominated the cell-based assays market in 2019
By product, the cell-based assays market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and services. In 2019, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this product segment can be attributed to the increasing volume of R&D studies in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies resulting in high demand for consumables.
Drug Discovery held the largest share of the applications market in 2019
Based on applications, the cell-based assays market is segmented into drug discovery, basic research, and other applications such as quality checks among others. In 2019, the drug discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the cell-based assays market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing R&D investments and technological advancements in supportive processes such as high throughput screening and 3D cell cultures.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period (2019–2024)
The global cell-based assays industry is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While North America dominated the market in 2019, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Growth in the APAC region is largely driven by the increasing R&D investment by government and increasing infrastructural development in the region.
Leading Companies
Some of the prominent players in the cell-based assays market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.) (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US), Cell Signaling Technologies (US), Cisbio (US), Cell Biolabs, Inc. (US), and Promega Corporation (US).
