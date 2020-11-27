Aluminium Foil Packaging Market Share by Products, Grade & Forecast (2020 - 2026)
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 27, 2020 ) The aluminium foil is made by molten aluminium by rolling aluminium slabs cast into a rolling mill. The thickness of the foil is maintained by the technician and as per the demand of users. For its strength purpose, the aluminium foil is doubled and put in the cold rolling mill and rolled to the desired thickness. It helps aluminium foil from breakage. According to Renub Research analysis, by the end of the year 2026, the Aluminium Foil Packaging Market will be around US$ 34.2 Billion.
In the global market, aluminium foil is generally used in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and tobacco packaging. In countries like Saudi Arabia or UAE, the demand for aluminium foil is more in the packaging of food & beverage segments. Thus the private investors are investing in these regions in flexible packaging.
In African countries, an enormous number of natural products are available in the market and thus, the formation of aluminium foil in the market is being utilized for the packaging of food delivery. The demands of aluminium foil in Asia-Pacific countries are more compared to other regions. The regions like North America and Europe have been matured. Thus the companies are adopting new technology and innovation, and are expanding their business to the other areas.
Aluminium foil packaging generally comes in the form of foil wraps, pouches, blisters, and containers. Among these, containers hold the dominant position in the market as it suits in flexible packaging type. According to grade, the aluminium is found in low purity, standard purity, and high purity. The purchase of aluminium for a different purpose solely depends upon the user’s choice, according to its usability. Amcor Plc and Nestle together have launched a recyclable packaging to save the environment.
Renub Research report titled “Aluminium Foil Packaging Market Global Forecast by Products (Foil Wraps, Pouches, Blisters, Containers, and Others), Grade (Low Purity Aluminum (Below 99.5%), Standard Aluminum (99.5 - 99.9%), High Purity Aluminum (Above 99.9%), End-User (Personal Care and Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Beverages, Food, and Others), Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa), Company Analysis (Amcor Plc, Novelis Aluminum, Reynolds Group Holdings Pvt Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, and China Hongqiao Group Limited)” provides an all-encompassing analysis on the Global Aluminium Foil Packaging Market.
Products - Containers Holds the Dominant Position
1. Foil Wraps
2. Pouches
3. Blisters
4. Containers
5. Others
Grade – All the 3 Grades Studied in the Report
• Low Purity Aluminum (Below 99.5%)
• Standard Aluminum (99.5 - 99.9%)
• High Purity Aluminum (Above 99.9%)
End-User - Food Segment is in Top Position
1. Personal Care and Cosmetics
2. Pharmaceuticals
3. Beverages
4. Food
5. Others
Regions – All the 5 Regions Studied in the Report
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. South America
5. Middle East & Africa
All the Companies have been Studied from Three Points
• Overview
• Recent Developments
• Sales
Company Analysis
• Amcor Plc
• Novelis Aluminum
• Reynolds Group Holdings Pvt Ltd
• Hindalco Industries Ltd
• China Hongqiao Group Limited
