(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 27, 2020 ) China is one of the largest e-grocery markets in the world and is poised for explosive growth in the future too. With a population of 1.4 Billion, the potential value growth in the Chinese online grocery market is phenomenal. COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the online groceries market in China, with demand for home fulfilment soaring to record high. China’s two largest ecommerce companies Alibaba’s Tmall and JD.com, have a strong position in online grocery. Walmart via JD.com and Sun Art Retail are other key online grocery retailers in China. According to Renub Research analysis, the China Online Grocery Market will be US$ 219 Billion by the end of the year 2026.
China Online Grocery Market, by Segments (Packaged Food, Dairy, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks, and Soup), by Channel, Company Analysis & Forecast
Factors Driving the Online Grocery Market in China
The rapid urbanization, rising income, food safety, and healthy diet leads to the growth of the packaged food market in China. Usage of Internet and smartphone is also growing across China, which is driving the online grocery segment. China's demographics are changing too – there is growth in the number of the younger population.
The carbohydrates rich food such as rice, pasta, and noodles; confectionery, savoury snacks, baked goods, sweet biscuits are more consumed by younger generations as-well-as middle-income group peoples for changing the taste of tongue which drives the market growth. As the Chinese people are more alert towards their health; thus, they consume more protein-rich foods such as processed fruit and vegetables; processed meat and seafood etc.
Changing Trends of China Online Grocery Industry
The smartphones are the top leading purchasing channel compared to a personal computer for ordering groceries in the Chinese economy. The Chinese brick-and-mortar retailers are shifting towards online channel after the outbreak of Covid-19 through online players, delivery partners, technology companies and payment solution providers. During the coronavirus period, the sales of grocery items through online mode have drastically surged as these are count as essential foods for surviving.
Renub Research report titled “China Online Grocery Market, by Segments (Packaged Food, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Baby Food, Dairy, Confectionery, Savoury Snacks, Baked Goods, Edible Oils, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks, Processed Meat and Seafood, Breakfast Cereals, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Spreads, Ready Meals, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, and Soup), by Channel (Mobile, and Personal Computer), Company Analysis (Alibaba Group, JD, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Pinduoduo, Suning) & Forecast” provides an all-encompassing analysis on the China Online Grocery Market.
Segments - This report Covers the 16 Markets by Segment
1. Packaged Food
2. Rice, Pasta and Noodles
3. Baby Food
4. Dairy
5. Confectionery
6. Savoury Snacks
7. Baked Goods
8. Edible Oils
9. Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks
10. Processed Meat and Seafood
11. Breakfast Cereals
12. Processed Fruit and Vegetables
13. Spreads
14. Ready Meals
15. Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts
16. Soup
Channel – Both the Channels are covered in the report
• Mobile
• Personal Computer
All the Five Companies have been studied from three points
• Overview
• Recent Developments
• Sales
Company Analysis
1. Alibaba Group
2. JD
3. Tencent Holdings Ltd.
4. Pinduoduo
5. Suning
Industry Related Opportunity:
