(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 27, 2020 ) Carl Zeiss Company was the first commercial company that has introduced a fundus camera to the world. Launch of Fundus photography has helped in easy retinal imaging and screening. Fundus camera provides photographing of rare of an eye (i.e. fundus). It also plays an important role to detect the cause of blindness. Diabetic retinopathy is the most common leading cause of blindness across the globe. A globally surging ageing population, sedentary lifestyle leads to diabetes. As per a new report by Renub Research, Global Fundus Camera Market will be US$ 642 Million by 2026.
Fundus Camera Market Share by Product type (Mydriatic, Non-mydriatic, Hybrid, ROP), End-Users (Ophthalmic & Optometrist Offices, Ophthalmology Clinics, Hospitals), Regions, Companies
Across the globe, Fundus photography is the most valuable clinical tool for evaluating the progression of retinopathy in individual patients as well as participants in clinical trials. Through this photography, documents status of retinopathy and effects of treatment were used by clinical practitioners. In 2019, as per the World Health Organisation, more than a quarter of the world’s population, 2.2 Billion people have vision impairment. Despite that, one Billion cases could have been prevented or left unaddressed. Due to Covid-19, the global market of Fundus camera have slowed down during the first two quarters of 2020, and it is estimated to gain momentum during the forecast period.
Factors Driving the Fundus Camera Industry
The factors which are driving the growth of global fundus camera market are advancement in artificial intelligence which raised the use of automated screening. Technological advancement in telecommunication incorporated with portable camera and smartphone fundus photography has surged the growth of portable fundus. Smartphone adaptors are available in market by many companies and also teach how to use it in different sectors of end-users.
By product, Non-mydriatic fundus camera market will grow during the forecast time frame because of its revolutionary device that captures and show detailed images of the retina and optic nerve, which is necessary for addressing eye diseases. 3nethra is compact and most widely used non-mydriatic digital imaging device. Fundus cameras are widespread use in Optometrist Offices, Hospitals etc. By regions, the United States is using fundus camera most because of its large number of the elderly population and rising number of diabetic people.
Renub Research report title "Fundus Camera Market Global Forecast by Product type (Mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Non-mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Hybrid Fundus Cameras, ROP Fundus Cameras), End-Users (Ophthalmic & Optometrist Offices, Ophthalmology Clinics, Hospitals), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Company (Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Topcon Medical Systems, Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., NIDEK CO, Revenio group Oyj)" provides a complete study of global fundus camera industry.
Products- Four Types of Fundus Camera Market is Covered in this Report
1. Mydriatic Fundus Cameras
2. Non-mydriatic Fundus Cameras
3. Hybrid Fundus Cameras
4. ROP Fundus Cameras
End-Users - Report covers the Market of 3 types
• Ophthalmic & Optometrist Offices
• Ophthalmology Clinics
• Hospitals
Regions Wise – All the Five Regions are covered in this Report
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Latin America
5. Middle East and Africa
All the Key players have been covered from 3 Viewpoints
• Overview
• Recent Developments
• Revenue Analysis
Company Insights
• Carl Zeiss Medites AG
• Topcon Medical Systems, Inc.
• Merit Medical Systems Inc.
• NIDEK CO
• Revenio group oyj
Industry Related Opportunity:
