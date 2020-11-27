New Product Launches and Expansions are some of the Dominant Strategies that are Adopted by Major Players to Strengthen their Presence in the Sugar Decorations & Inclusions Market
The increasing demand for bakery and confectionery products across regions, along with a high demand for value-added products, are some of the major factors that are projected to drive the growth of the sugar decorations & inclusions market
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 27, 2020 ) The sugar decorations & inclusions market size is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 2.1 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period. Sugar decorations and inclusions are the key ingredients that attract customers toward various desserts and bakery products, due to which they are projected to witness significant growth in the global food industry. The increasing demand for textured and decorated baked foods and the growth of bakery and confectionery sectors across regions are some of the major factors that are projected to drive the growth of the sugar decorations & inclusions market. In addition, the increasing demand for bakery products in various economies across regions is a key factor that is projected to drive the market growth.
Some of the major players present in the sugar decorations & inclusions market include Dr. Oetker (Germany), Kerry Inc. (Ireland), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), The Kraft Heinz Company (US), Pecan Deluxe Candy Company (US), and Signature Brands LLC (US). New product launches and expansions are some of the dominant strategies that are adopted by major players to strengthen their presence in the sugar decorations & inclusions market. These strategies have helped companies to expand their product offerings for sugar decorations and inclusions and are projected to drive the market growth.
Based on type, the sugar decorations & inclusions market has been segmented as follows:
Jimmies
Quins
Dragees
Nonpareils
Caramel inclusions
Sanding & course sugar
Single pieces
Based on application, the market for sugar decorations & inclusions has been segmented as follows:
Cereals & snack bars
Ice-creams & frozen desserts
Chocolates & confectionery products
Cakes & pastries
Other bakery applications
Based on colorant, the market for sugar decorations & inclusions has been segmented as follows:
Artificial
Natural
Based on end user, the sugar decorations & inclusions market has been segmented as follows:
• Food manufacturers
o Cakes & pastries
o Ice-cream
o Chocolates & confectionery products
o Cereals & snack bars
• Foodservice industry
o Hotel, restaurants, and cafes
o Ice-cream parlors
o Cakes & pastry shops
• Home bakers
Based on region, the sugar decorations & inclusions market has been segmented as follows:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for sugar decorations & inclusions during the forecast period. The region is projected to witness a high demand for sugar sprinkles due to the increasing consumption of bakery products by individuals with high disposable income in the middle-class population across the region. Furthermore, busier lifestyles have led to a surge in demand for convenience food products. These factors are projected to create growth opportunities for sugar decorations & inclusions companies in countries, such as India, China, Japan, and Australia. Emerging economies such as China and India are projected to significantly contribute to the market growth.
