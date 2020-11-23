Shopmatic - One of the Best e-Commerce Platforms to Sell Services & Products Online
Shopmatic e-Commerce Platform is a highly revered international e-commerce company that has established itself as a practical choice for people looking for any kind of selling products and services online.
Shopmatic e-commerce platform is an international e-commerce company that offers an easy store set-up, integrated payments and shipping, marketplace listing, insights and analytics, and e-commerce support. Shopmatic helps business owners cover the entire spectrum of that is required in the growth of their businesses.
Summary:
Shopmatic e-Commerce Platform is a highly revered international e-commerce company that has established itself as a practical choice for people looking for any kind of selling products and services online. Through Shopmatic e-commerce platform, clients can develop a unique web store, listing themselves on market places and social channels. Providing various ways on how to sell online, Shopmatic offers technology-based solutions to aid the growth of businesses online. Shopmatic’s easy to use application and professional aesthetics have made it a perfect fit for all online businesses.
Shopmatic Pricing:
Based on the business requirements, Shopmatic pricing can cost from ₹1000 per user to ₹1500 per user, per month. Below are the detailed Shopmatic pricing segments:
12-month plan - ₹1000/user/month
6-month plan - ₹1250/user/month
3-month plan - ₹1500/user/month
Shopmatic Demo
Shopmatic provides a free demo on the website to acquaint the users with all its functionalities. Video can be found third party platform also to get some overview of the functionalities.
Features:
Panel Management Tool
# Operates on a single panel management tool to monitor orders, payments, and shipments.
# Aide the growth of business and online sales
Omnichannel Functionality
# Creates professional and digitally aesthetic looking stores on desktop, mobile, and tablet for greater reach to end-users
# Facilitate leads and prospects by creating a customer portal with all the product information, also ensures to follow-up on the same
Performance Management
# Use relevant sales data insights to improve selling strategies along with Google Analytics data insights.
# Use as marketing and statistics tool to track and monitor the online presence
Customization
# Create an online store easily and quickly, without any requirement of coding or programming knowledge
# Customize the pages, images, texts, and layouts, choosing from 60+ free store designs, to build a unique online store
About 360quadrants
360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.
Contact:
Mr. Agney Sugla
agney@marketsandmarkets.com
630 Dundee Road, Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
