Laparoscopic Repair Surgery Market is Expecting Major Technological Innovations in Near Future
The base year considered for this study is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018–2022.
The Laparoscopic Repair Surgery Market is expected to reach USD 3.53 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.18 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.
Objectives of the Study:
# To define, describe, and forecast the hernia mesh repair surgery market, by type of surgery and type of mesh fixator (glue & tack applicator).
# To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall laparoscopic surgery market.
# To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to specific countries
# To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies
# To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches; agreements, partnerships, and joint ventures; mergers and acquisitions; and research and development activities in the Laparoscopic Repair Surgery Market
Global Growth Boosters:
The rising adoption of mesh in hernia repair surgeries, rising geriatric population, new product developments, and favorable reimbursement scenario in developed countries are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
Geographical Growth Scenario:
The report analyzes and studies the patient population affected with hernia in the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, and India. Along with patient population, the report studies the adoption of open and laparoscopic hernia repair surgeries and the adoption of tack and glue applicators for mesh fixation.
Key Players:
The major players in the Laparoscopic Repair Surgery Market profiled in this report are Medtronic (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun (Germany), C. R. Bard (US), and W.L. Gore (US).
Medtronic (Ireland): Medtronic is a multinational medical technology company that manufactures and markets products for alleviating pain and restoring health. The company’s products are used by hospitals, clinics, third-party healthcare providers, distributors, and other institutions (including governmental healthcare programs and group purchasing organizations).
The company has a strong presence in the US market and is expanding its reach in emerging markets. For instance, in 2016, the company opened its regional headquarters in Singapore to improve its market presence in the Asia Pacific market.
Johnson & Johnson (US): Johnson & Johnson offers hernia repair products through its subsidiary Ethicon. The hernia repair and fixation segment offers absorbable strap fixation devices; open absorbable strap fixation devices; polypropylene hernia systems and plugs; hernia mesh, including absorbable lightweight mesh, soft polypropylene mesh, polypropylene mesh, and woven mesh; tissue separating mesh, including flexible composite mesh, surgical mesh, ventral patches, and open flexible composite mesh devices; and biologic mesh, including tissue matrix and acellular hydrated dermis.
The presence of the company in diverse healthcare segments and strong focus on R&D and product launches are the major strengths of Johnson & Johnson. The company has a strong presence in the global medical devices market, and is the sixth largest biotech and consumer healthcare company worldwide.
