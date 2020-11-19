Key Strategies Adopted by Leading Players to Strengthen their Position in the Gluten-free Products Market
Gluten-free Products Market by Type (Bakery products, Snacks & RTE products, Condiments & dressings, Pizzas & pastas), Distribution channel (Conventional stores, Specialty stores and Drugstores & Pharmacies), Form & Region - Global Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 19, 2020 ) The global gluten-free products market size is estimated to account for nearly USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%, to reach nearly USD 8.3 billion by 2025. The gluten-free products market is driven by factors such as increased diagnosis of celiac diseases and rising adoption for special dietary lifestyles & free form food products. Also, increasing availability of gluten-free products in organized retails is expected to propel the growth of this market in the coming years. However, high cost of gluten-free products compare to conventional gluten-containing products is hampering the market growth.
The key players in this market include The Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group Inc (US), General Mills (US), Kellogg’s Company (US), ConAgra Brands Inc (US), Hero AG (Switzerland), Barilla G.E.R Fratelli S.P.A (Italy), Quinoa Corporation (US), Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia), Koninklijke Wessanen N.V (Netherlands), Raisio PLC (Finland), Dr Schär AG/SPA (Italy), Enjoy Life Foods (US), Farmo S.P.A. (Italy), Big OZ (UK), Alara Wholefoods Ltd (UK), Norside Foods Ltd (UK), Warburtons (UK), Silly Yaks (Australia), Seitz Glutenfrei GMBH (Germany), Bobs Red Mill (US), Kelkin Ltd (Ireland), Amys Foods (US), Golden West Specialty Foods (US), and Prima Foods (UK).
The gluten-free products market also consists of SME’s and start-up players, which include Katz Gluten Free (US), Genius Foods (UK), Chosen Foods LLC (US), BFree (Ireland), Mickeys LLC (US), Rachel Pauls Food (US), Gee Free LLC (US), Fody Foods (Canada), Gluten-free Prairie (US), Gluten Free Cornwall (UK), Feel Good Foods (US), Canyon Bakehouse LLC (US), Barr Necessities (US), Avena Foods Limited (Canada), and Complete Start (US).
Major players in the market are mainly focusing on undertaking new product launches and mergers & acquisitions to meet the growing demand from consumers. The undertaking of new product launches as a key growth strategy has enabled the market players to expand their product portfolio. The key players, such as Barilla G.e.R Fratelli S.p.A (Italy), General Mills Inc. (US), and Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia) have undertaken these strategy to expand their consumer base.
Kraft & Heinz Company (US) is one of the leading food & beverage manufacturing companies in the world. It manufactures and markets an array of products through several brands. It operates its business through 11 segments, namely, condiments & sauces, cheese & dairy, ambient foods, frozen & chilled foods, meats & seafood, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant & nutrition, deserts, toppings & baking, nuts & salted snacks, and others. The company was formed on July 2, 2015, after the merger of Kraft Foods Group Inc (Kraft) and a wholly owned subsidiary of H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation (Heinz). It has a strong geographical reach across 4 regions and 200 countries, including in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The majority of its operations and revenues are from the US.
ConAgra Brands Inc, (US) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of packaged food & beverage company. It is primarily into the manufacturing of a variety of branded food products, such as meals, entrees, condiments, sides, snacks, specialty foods, milled grain ingredients, dehydrated vegetables, seasoning, flavors, and blends, along with continuous innovations and formulation aiding it in catering to the global end-consumer demand. The company operates its business through grocery & snacks, refrigerated & frozen products, international, food service, and Pinnacle Foods segments.
The company owns over 47 domestic manufacturing facilities in the US alone and has international manufacturing facilities in Canada, Mexico, and India. Walmart is the largest customer for ConAgra Brand Inc, accounting for over a quarter of its sales. The company majorly offers its line of products to restaurants, retailers, convenience stores, commercial customers, and other food institutions. Its few subsidiaries include Pinnacle Foods, ConAgra Foods Lamb Weston, Vlasic Pickles, Bertolli, and Thanasi Foods.
Kellogg Company (US) is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods. The products offered by the company include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.
