Smart Manufacturing Market by Enabling Technology (Condition Monitoring, Artificial Intelligence, IIoT, Digital Twin, Industrial 3D Printing), Information Technology (WMS, MES, PAM, HMI), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
The report "Smart Manufacturing Market by Enabling Technology (Condition Monitoring, Artificial Intelligence, IIoT, Digital Twin, Industrial 3D Printing), Information Technology (WMS, MES, PAM, HMI), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", is expected to be worth USD 214.7 billion in 2020 and USD 384.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2025. Factors that drive the growth of the market include the growing adoption of Industry 4.0, rising emphasis on industrial automation in manufacturing processes, increasing government involvement in supporting industrial automation, rising emphasis on regulatory compliances, increasing complexities in the supply chain, and surging demand for software systems that reduce time and cost.
Pharmaceuticals industry to exhibit high growth in smart manufacturing market during forecast period
The market for the pharmaceuticals industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR among process industries from 2020 to 2025. As pharmaceuticals manufacturing is a complex process, it requires proper end-to-end monitoring to achieve operational efficiency. Manufacturers face problems such as growing cost pressures, regulatory and safety guidelines, and increasing demand for diverse product portfolios. Technologies such as MES, EMI, and HMI help manufacturers standardize their workflow and minimize lead times by eliminating the time required for approval from various bodies such as FDA.
Energy & power industry to hold largest size of smart manufacturing market in 2025
Technological advances in developing markets such as India, China, Brazil, and the Middle East are likely to create significant opportunities for automation in these markets. As a result, a number of smart manufacturing solution providers have targeted this industrial sector. The power industry is growing rapidly because of the globally rising demand for energy. This results in high pressure on power-manufacturing companies to deliver cheap and reliable energy. Also, it becomes necessary for power-manufacturing companies to utilize available resources efficiently, reduce maintenance costs, and further enhance plant performance. Moreover, PAM and HMI solutions help power plant owners, operators, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) make improved business decisions regarding the performance and operational readiness of their assets.
Smart manufacturing market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025
The smart manufacturing market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR globally from 2020 to 2025. China is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and a global manufacturing hub for semiconductor and automotive industries. This is leading to the increasing adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies such as HMI, MES, AI, condition monitoring, AGV, and WMS. Smart manufacturing technologies are used in these industries to enhance the overall performance of manufacturing plants and improve production output. In addition, the growing economy and technological developments in various industries encourage the application of these technologies for monitoring and controlling production processes.
Key Market Players
As of 2020, Emerson Electric (US), ABB (Switzerland), and Rockwell (US) are a few of the dominant players in the smart manufacturing market.
Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co. manufactures and develops process controls, systems, valves, and analytical instruments. The company offers industrial, commercial, automation, and residential solutions worldwide. It operates through 2 business segments—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions. It serves industries such as petroleum, chemicals, food & beverages, pulp & paper, pharmaceuticals, and water & wastewater treatment. The company’s automation technologies help several organizations to improve their plant performance at a reduced cost. The company has 220 manufacturing locations in 150 countries, primarily in Europe and Asia. Emerson Electric provides PAM solutions under its Automation Solutions segment.
ABB LTD.
ABB operates mainly in areas such as robotics, power, heavy electrical equipment, and automation technology. The company has a presence in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. ABB mainly operates through 3 business segments—Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, and Industrial Automation. In 2018, the company sold its Power Grids business to Hitachi (Japan) to focus more on its core businesses such as industrial automation. The Power Grids business is expected to be divested to Hitachi by 2020. Under its Industrial Automation business division, the company offers various Plant asset management (PAM )solutions, including System 800xA Asset Management, Asset Master, and AssetVista, for various key industries, such as oil & gas, mining, pulp & paper, chemicals, and water & wastewater. To ensure the growth of its PAM business, the company has leveraged its unique installed base of automation products.
Rockwell Automation:
Rockwell Automation, Inc. is one of the world’s largest companies providing industrial automation power, control, and information solutions. The company operates through 2 major business segments, namely, Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment includes hardware, software, and communication components of the company's integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling customers’ industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise. The Control Products & Solutions segment includes motor control products and industrial control products, as well as services such as asset management, technical support and repair, and predictive and preventative maintenance. Rockwell Automation offers PAM solutions and services for production and automation assets under its Control Products & Solutions business segment. PAM solutions offered by the company provide benefits such as reduced unplanned downtime, increased equipment output, and improved manufacturing flexibility.
