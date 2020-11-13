Food Antioxidants Market is Projected to Reach $1.8 billion by 2025
Food Antioxidants Market by Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Oils, Spices & Herbs, Botanical Extracts, Gallic Acid, & Petroleum), Application (Prepared Meat & Poultry, Fats & Oils, Bakery & Confectionery, & Others), Type, Form, Region - Global Forecast to 202
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 13, 2020 ) The global food antioxidants market size is estimated to be valued USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. It is estimated to account for 52.4 KT in 2020 and is projected to account for 68.1 KT in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for poultry, changing consumer preferences due to fast-paced lifestyles, and increased need for natural antioxidants in food products is driving the market for food antioxidants during the forecast period.
The market for food antioxidants, by type, has been segmented into natural and synthetic. Synthetic food antioxidants are synthesized from petroleum-based products. They are used primarily in the food industry to delay lipid oxidation for stabilizing and preserving refined fats & oils within a food system/product.
The prepared meat & poultry segment accounts for the largest share and is also projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. There has been a significant increase in demand for poultry meat and other byproducts across the globe. Due to their high phenolic compound content, the natural antioxidants derived from fruits and other plant materials provide a good alternative to synthetic antioxidants.
The fruits & vegetablessegment by natural sources accounted for the largest share in 2019. Fruits and vegetables are the most common sources for most antioxidants. According to the NCCIH, fruits & vegetables are a rich source of antioxidants. Among fruits, blueberries contain the highest amount of antioxidants, which include Vitamins A & C, flavonoids, and anthocyanidin.
Leading companies are Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), DuPont (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Frutarom Ltd (Israel), Barentz Group (Netherlands), Camlin Fine Sciences (India), Kalsec Inc. (US), BTSA (Spain), VDH Chem Tech Pvt Ltd (India), Vitablend Nederland BV (Netherlands), Advanced Organic Materials (Germany), Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd. (India), Yasho Industries (India), Fooodchem International Corporation (US), 3A Antioxidants (US), Oxiris Chemicals S.A (Spain), Pharmorgana GmBH (Germany), Guangzhou ZIO Chemicals Co. Ltd (China), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Naturex (France), and Nagase Group (Japan).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
