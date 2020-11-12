Global Auto-Injector Market will be US$ 5.8 Billion by 2026 | Renub Research Report
According to Renub Research analysis, Global Auto-Injector Market is forecasted to be US$ 5.8 Billion by the end of the year 2026.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 12, 2020 ) According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "Auto-Injectors Market Global Forecast by Regions, Application (Anaphylaxis, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Others), Product Types, Distribution Channels, Company Analysis" The autoinjector is a small device which helps to deliver a fixed dose of a particular drug. These are typically spring-loaded syringes, which are specifically designed for the drug's convenience and secure dispensation. The market for Auto-injectors has grown significantly in the last few years; this growth is due to the rising incidence of lifestyle-related and chronic diseases, the growth in the number of anaphylaxis, and the development of technology. According to Renub Research analysis, Global Auto-Injector Market is forecasted to be US$ 5.8 Billion by the end of the year 2026.
Various autoinjector devices, including pre-filled and fillable injectors, have contributed to the market size of autoinjectors. Due to the benefits of disposable autoinjectors, such as handiness, less likelihood of contamination, and ease of use is another factor for the growth. This market will grow due to strong demand for disposable autoinjectors in the coming years.
Growing incidence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, an increasing number of regulatory approvals, technical enhancement and design progress, increasing patient interest and patient propensity to self-administration, government funding and promising reimbursements are the also boosting the market.
The growing numbers of diabetes patients will also boost the market, for example, the number of people with diabetes globally has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 Million in 2014, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, nearly 425 Million adults had diabetes in 2017, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), and it is projected to hit 629 Million globally in 2045.
The Impact of COVID-19 on Global Auto-Injector Market
The coronavirus (COVID-19) effects are already beginning to be felt and will have a significant impact on the Global Auto-Injector Market in 2020. Quarantines, resident constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep shoot down in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2.
The growth of autoinjectors market is also facilitated by the patent expiry of biologics, novel formulations and revolutionary drug delivery systems, combined with the discovery and improvement of biological drugs, increased healthcare spending, increased incidence of anaphylaxis and accessibility of generic varieties of autoinjectors. For example, food allergies affect about 2.5 percent of the general population, according to the World Allergy Organization.
Request a free Brochure copy of the report: https://www.renub.com/request-brochure-page.php?gturl=auto-injectors-market-p.php
Market Summary:
By Application: The market and market share of Anaphylaxis, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Others are covered in this research report.
By Regions: This research report covers the following regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa.
By Product Types: The market and market share of Prefilled and Fillable are provided in this research report.
By Usability: Reusable and Disposable Autoinjectors' market and market are provided in this report.
By Distribution Channels: This report provides the market and market share of Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Other are given in the report.
By Companies: This research report has covered Company overview, recent developments/ initiatives and revenue analysis for Antares Pharma, Mylan N.V, Amgen Inc, Novartis AG, and Bayer AG.
Industry Related Opportunity:
Global Insulin Pen Market: https://www.renub.com/insulin-pen-market-p.php
Global Blood Glucose Device Market: https://www.renub.com/blood-glucose-device-market-and-forecast-smbg-test-strips-lancet-meter-worldwide-analysis-977-p.php
About Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Life Sciences, Medical Devices, Information Technology, Telecom, Financial Services (Banking, Insurance), Energy, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Social sector. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91-120-421-9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Various autoinjector devices, including pre-filled and fillable injectors, have contributed to the market size of autoinjectors. Due to the benefits of disposable autoinjectors, such as handiness, less likelihood of contamination, and ease of use is another factor for the growth. This market will grow due to strong demand for disposable autoinjectors in the coming years.
Growing incidence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, an increasing number of regulatory approvals, technical enhancement and design progress, increasing patient interest and patient propensity to self-administration, government funding and promising reimbursements are the also boosting the market.
The growing numbers of diabetes patients will also boost the market, for example, the number of people with diabetes globally has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 Million in 2014, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, nearly 425 Million adults had diabetes in 2017, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), and it is projected to hit 629 Million globally in 2045.
The Impact of COVID-19 on Global Auto-Injector Market
The coronavirus (COVID-19) effects are already beginning to be felt and will have a significant impact on the Global Auto-Injector Market in 2020. Quarantines, resident constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep shoot down in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2.
The growth of autoinjectors market is also facilitated by the patent expiry of biologics, novel formulations and revolutionary drug delivery systems, combined with the discovery and improvement of biological drugs, increased healthcare spending, increased incidence of anaphylaxis and accessibility of generic varieties of autoinjectors. For example, food allergies affect about 2.5 percent of the general population, according to the World Allergy Organization.
Request a free Brochure copy of the report: https://www.renub.com/request-brochure-page.php?gturl=auto-injectors-market-p.php
Market Summary:
By Application: The market and market share of Anaphylaxis, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Others are covered in this research report.
By Regions: This research report covers the following regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa.
By Product Types: The market and market share of Prefilled and Fillable are provided in this research report.
By Usability: Reusable and Disposable Autoinjectors' market and market are provided in this report.
By Distribution Channels: This report provides the market and market share of Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Other are given in the report.
By Companies: This research report has covered Company overview, recent developments/ initiatives and revenue analysis for Antares Pharma, Mylan N.V, Amgen Inc, Novartis AG, and Bayer AG.
Industry Related Opportunity:
Global Insulin Pen Market: https://www.renub.com/insulin-pen-market-p.php
Global Blood Glucose Device Market: https://www.renub.com/blood-glucose-device-market-and-forecast-smbg-test-strips-lancet-meter-worldwide-analysis-977-p.php
About Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Life Sciences, Medical Devices, Information Technology, Telecom, Financial Services (Banking, Insurance), Energy, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Social sector. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91-120-421-9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Contact Information:
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.