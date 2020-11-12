Modified Starch Market will be US$ 14.9 Billion by 2026 | Renub Research Report
According to Renub Research analysis, Modified Starch Market is estimated to be more than US$ 14.9 Billion by 2026.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 12, 2020 ) According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "Modified Starch Market, Production & Forecast, Sectors (Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato), Regions, Segments, Company Analysis" Modified starch is formed by morphological or physicochemical changes to the structure of native starch, through its treatment with heat, acids, alkalis, and enzymes. This treatment increased the capacity for water retention, heat resistance, binding features, and thickening properties. Some of the primary raw materials from modified starches are maize, potato, wheat, and cassava. According to Renub Research analysis, Modified Starch Market is estimated to be more than US$ 14.9 Billion by 2026.
This growth in the market is due to growing inclusion in a wide range of foods and the cost-effectiveness provided by them, it is experiencing substantial development, along with the enhanced features they provide compared to native starch. The rising demand among consumers for processed and convenience food is generating a demand for modified starch. The integration of modified starch across different industries is growing with the advancement of new technology and groundbreaking studies in the food and beverage industry. Due to its high production of processed food, the Asia Pacific segment is going to dominate the market.
The demand of Modified Starch has increased due to its ability to improve food texture and shelf life, increased consumption of these items in bakery, dairy, and convenience foods is expected to propel their market further. The segment will also be powered by a positive food & beverage industry outlook in developing countries. Significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry is also expected to occur in these emerging economies due to growing market demand for advanced medicines, which in turn will propel product demand over the forecast period.
The Impact of COVID-19 on Modified Starch Market
The coronavirus (COVID-19) effects are already beginning to be felt and will have a significant impact on the Modified Starch Market in 2020. The global economy was influenced in three main ways by COVID-19: by directly impacting production and market instability and demand, by building a supply chain and by its economic effect on businesses and financial markets.
Market Summary:
By Sector: This research report provides the market by the following sectors: Corn, Wheat, Cassava, and Potato.
By Regions: The market and market share of the following regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World are covered in the research report.
By Segments: This research report provides market and market share of Confectionery & Drinks, Processed Food, Corrugating & Paper Making, Feed, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, and Non-food.
By Company: This research report has covered Company overview, recent developments/ initiatives and revenue analysis for Cargill, Ingredion, Archer Daniels Midland Company and Tate & Lyle.
