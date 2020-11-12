United States Modular Kitchen Market will be US$ 9 Billion by 2026 | Renub Research Report
According to Renub Research analysis, United States Modular Kitchen Market is forecasted to be more than US$ 9 Billion by the year 2026.
According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "United States Modular Kitchen Market, By Design, Distribution Channels (Online, Offline), Products (Tall Storage, Floor Cabinet, Wall Cabinet), Regions, & Company Analysis" Modular kitchen market is growing in the United States due to an increase in a number of housing units, increasing demand for premiumization, shifting customer preference, growing collaborations between contractors and developers of real estate projects, a growing number of nuclear families and space-saving ideas. The addition of technology in modular with the use of IoT devices is also propelling the market. The United States Modular Kitchen Market is forecasted to be more than US$ 9 Billion by the year 2026, according to Renub Research analysis.
Modular kitchens are available in different styles and price ranges that can be personalized according to a consumer's requirements. Modular kitchens can be tailor-made, depending on a budget of the customer, taste, and available space and personal preferences. Consumers can coordinate their kitchens in colour or go for a design that contrasts with their house's theme. While this enables them to customize their kitchen, it also encourages them to work within their budget limits.
The modular kitchen provides consumers with numerous personalized features that can be easily assembled and detached, such as flexibility. Modular kitchen manufacturers sell kitchens with columns for spice and grain storage spaces in the United States. Among contemporary houses, open kitchens linked to living space are gaining popularity in the country.
United States consumers prefer soft colours and charcoal grey colours for their modular kitchen. In designing kitchen cabinets, US customers are also opting for eco-friendly materials, such as recycled plastic, granules, and enamel stones. The majority of consumers are transitioning to rising internet users worldwide on online platforms.
COVID-19 Impact on United States Modular Kitchen Market
Coronavirus pandemic has affected most of the industries in the United States, home renovation and decoration industry was also affected. Most of the people also helped in the household task like cooking and cleaning; this situation has raised the importance of the modular kitchen as it is challenging to work in a traditional kitchen since it lacks features and facilities available in modular kitchen.
Market Summary:
By Design: This research report provides market and market share for Straight, L-Shape, U-Shape, and Other Shapes.
By Distribution Channels: The market and market share of Online, Offline segment is covered in this report.
By Products: This report covers market and market share for the following products: Tall Storage, Floor Cabinet, and Wall Cabinet.
By Region: The market and market share of following regions South, West, Midwest and North East are given in this report.
By Company Analysis: This research report has covered Company overview, recent developments/ initiatives and revenue analysis for IKEA, Häfele, Hettich Group and Nobia AB.
