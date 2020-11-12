Netherlands Diabetes Market will be USD 4.48 Billion by 2025 | Renub Research Report
According to Renub Research analysis, Netherlands Diabetes Market is forecasted to reach USD 4.48 Billion by the year 2025.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 12, 2020 ) According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "Netherlands Diabetes Market, By Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Reimbursement Company Analysis & Forecast" The prevalence of diabetes mellitus (DM) is proliferating in the Netherlands. Country’s diabetes care is largely focused on primary health care, with the responsibility of general practitioners for most areas of care. The rise in the prevalence of obesity is another point of concern, leading to a vast increase in the number of patients with metabolic syndrome. According to Renub Research analysis, Netherlands Diabetes Market is forecasted to reach USD 4.48 Billion by the year 2025.
During the last decade, the Netherlands has seen an increase in the incidence of type 2 diabetes. Almost half the Netherlands population suffered from at least one chronic illness in the last decade. Diabetes mellitus is one of the diseases with a high burden of disease and a decrease in the quality of life in the country. But the good news is that with the ageing of the Dutch population and the prevalence of obesity as a significant risk factor for diabetes, the survival rate is improving. As many screening programs are being introduced in the Netherlands.
Netherlands has implemented the National Action program Diabetes (NAD) in the last decade to fight against diabetes. It was aimed to use a specific implementation plan to introduce the Care Standard (CS) for diabetes and to pilot it in several regions. Roche received the CE Mark for its Accu-Chek Sugar View app in December 2019. Accu-Chek Sugar View is the first app that checks blood glucose ranges without the need for a blood glucose meter by taking pictures with a smartphone camera.
The impact of COVID-19 on Netherlands Diabetes Market
The spending on healthcare has increased in the nation due to this the market for diabetes management will also increase according to Renub Research analysis. This research report covers the impact of coronavirus on the diabetic market of the Netherlands.
Market Summary:
By CGM: The market and market share of CGM Market by Components, Glucose Sensor, Transmitter, CGM User, Reimbursement are covered in this research report.
By Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Device: SMBG Market by Test Strips, Lancet, Meter, Blood Glucose Device Users & Reimbursement are given in the report.
By Insulin Pen: The number of Insulin Pen Users, Types Disposable, Reusable and Smart Insulin Pen, Insulin Pen Needle Market, Reimbursement Policies are covered in this research report.
By Insulin Pump: This research report covers Insulin Pump Users, Market & Differentiation Points of Insulin Pump Products, Training Model for Patients & HCP, Reimbursement Policies.
By Company: This research report has covered Company overview, recent developments/ initiatives and revenue analysis for B. Braun Melsungen AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Artsana S.p.A, BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, Owen Mumford Ltd, Ypsomed AG, Medtronic, Insulet Corporation, LifeScan Inc., Abbott Laboratories, DexcomInc and Roche.
Industry Related Opportunity:
