YesHope's Personalized Healing(TM) Store is Now Open!
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 09, 2020 ) San Diego, CA -- Attorney and author Tina Gehres, formerly of Gehres Law Group, is thrilled to announce the next step in building YesHope.org, a San Diego based non-profit committed to promoting and supporting Personalized Healing™. YesHope’s virtual store is now open for business! Just go to yeshope.org/store.
In our Store you’ll find a variety of providers, YesHope’s Partners in Healing, who have generously gifted us their products and services as part of our fundraising efforts. More importantly for you, all of the offerings have been discounted for new clients and patients. There’s never been a better time to schedule a session with one of these gifted healers, or purchase a YesHope Gift Box. And every penny of your purchase goes to support YesHope’s mission.
Ms. Gehres dissolved her law firm and founded YesHope after discovering how to heal herself from chronic illness, so she can share her discovery with others--what she calls Personalized Healing™. Each of YesHope’s Partners in Healing have played a vital role in her healing, so you might say they’ve been personally vetted. Ms. Gehres has also written a short e-book, “I’m the Lucky One; a story of hope & healing,” which is an introduction to her healing journey. She has begun writing a second book, which will take a deeper look into her healing process and the lessons she has learned from that process. Net proceeds from these books also go to support YesHope’s mission.
What situation in your life needs healing? We invite you to discover more about YesHope! You can write to Ms. Gehres at tina@yeshope.org, go to our website at yeshope.org, browse our blog articles, or call us at (877) 333-2420. We’d love to hear from you.
For more information, go to http://www.yeshope.org/store
Contact Information:
YesHope
Tina Gehres
Tel: 8773332420
Email us
