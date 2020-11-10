Animal Genetics Market Worth $5.8 billion - Growing Global Population and Rapid Urbanization
The APAC market is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to players in the animal genetics market
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 10, 2020 ) The study involved four major activities to estimate the current market size for animal genetics products and services. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market, peer market, and parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.
According MarketsandMarkets Research - The Animal Genetics Market is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion, at a CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period.
The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?
- Increasing Consumption of Animal-Derived Protein
- Growing Global Population and Rapid Urbanization
- Growing Focus on Identifying Superior Breeds
- Increased Adoption of Genetic Services to Prevent Genetic Diseases and Business Loss
- Increased Adoption of Advanced Genetic Technologies
Recent Developments in Animal Genetics Market:
- In 2018, NOVOGEN, a subsidiary of the Grimaud Groupe, and Mahathath Almarae launched NOVOgen White commercial layers in Libya.
- In 2018, Hy-Line International inaugurated one of the world’s largest layer hatchery opened by its distributor, Huayu Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd.
- In 2018, Neogen acquired Livestock Genetic Services, an animal genetic firm that specializes in genetic evaluations and data management for cattle-breeding organizations. The acquisition enhances Neogen’s in-house genetic evaluation capabilities and expands the company’s global network of animal genomics laboratories.
- In 2017, Genus IntelliGen Technologies, a unit of Genus, announces a technology transfer and license agreement of its proprietary sexed genetics technology to Geno, the leading Norwegian bovine genetics producer. This will allow Geno to produce sexed Norwegian Red genetics using Genus’ technology.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=12462093
Market Segmentation in Depth:
Based on live animal type, the porcine segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the large consumer base of pork and pork products, and the increasing penetration of advanced veterinary genetic research into this segment.
Based on genetic material type, the semen segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing adoption of artificial insemination (AI) and semen sexing in the breeding of cattle, pigs, sheep, goats.
Based on animal genetic services, the genetic disease test segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of genomic disease tests to prevent economic losses and loss of productivity of farm owners.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=12462093
Some key players mentioned in the research report are:
Some of the prominent players in the animal genetics market are Neogen Corporation (US), Genus (UK), URUS (US), EW Group (Germany), Groupe Grimaud (France), Zoetis (US), CRV Holding (Netherlands), Topigs Norsvin (Netherlands), Envigo (US), and Hendrix Genetics (Netherlands).
Worldwide Geographical Segmentation in-detailed:
Geographically, animal genetic market has been studies for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of a large number of leading players of the market in this regions, along with the high adoption of the latest technologies in animal genetics. Besides, the establised livestock sector, and the growing demand for animal protien is expecetd to drive the North American animal genetics market.
