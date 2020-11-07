Plant Growth Chambers Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years
The global plant growth chambers market was valued at USD 384.4 Million in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017, to reach USD 485.6 Million by 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 07, 2020 ) The plant growth chambers market is projected to reach USD 485.6 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The plant growth chambers market is gaining momentum in economies such as Germany and France, due to rise in technological advancements. Growing usage of plant growth chambers in the agricultural sector and pharmaceutical industry is one of the important driving factors for the growth of the market in these countries.
Plant growth chambers are designed to provide environmental conditions such as humidity, light, and temperature, which are needed for the optimum growth of plants. Plant growth chambers offer humidity, temperature, and light in a controlled manner and create the desired environment essential for examining the growth of a plant. Apart from environmental optimization, plant growth chambers perform various important functions such as seed germinations and tissue culture. Globally, increase in demand for food and technological advancements in biological engineering have led to phenomenal growth in the plant growth chambers market in the recent years. Furthermore, growth in trend of sustainable agriculture and declining arable land are expected to create potential opportunities for plant growth chamber manufacturers in the next few years.
The plant growth chambers market has been segmented based on equipment type, which includes reach-in and walk-in chambers. The reach-in segment, by equipment type, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Reach-in equipment is capable of simulating temperature and humidity for environmental testing. Growth in demand for these chambers in clinical as well as academic research is also a major factor supporting the growth of the reach-in segment in the global plant growth chambers market.
Based on end use, the plant growth chambers market has been segmented into clinical research and academic research. The clinical research segment is projected to dominate the global plant growth chambers market, and to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Plant growth chambers in clinical research are used for commercial purposes, wherein they provide precise controls of environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and light cycle, and the capability via complex programming to regulate these environmental parameters. Additionally, they are utilized for several applications from agricultural to pharmaceutical industries.
In terms of value, Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region for the plant growth chambers market during the forecast period as the agricultural sector and pharmaceutical companies as well as R&D organizations are actively adopting plant growth chamber to develop quality products and to bring new innovations in the market in the region. North America dominated the global plant growth chambers market, and this trend is expected to continue its dominance through the forecast period. Declining arable land area, impact of drought conditions, growth in the usage of plant growth chambers in academic research as well as pharmaceutical industry are some of the important factors that are expected to drive the North American plant growth chambers market growth during the review period.
This report includes a study of various plant growth chambers, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Thermo Fisher (US), Conviron (Canada), CARON (US), Percival Scientific (US), and BINDER (Germany).
