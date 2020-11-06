COVID-19 Impact on Airport Operations Market Overview Report by 2025
COVID-19 Impact on Airport Operations Market by Technology (Passenger Screening, Baggage Scanners, Smart Tag & RFID, E-gate & E-Kiosk, 5G infrastructure, Cybersecurity Solutions and Ground Support Equipment) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 06, 2020 ) According to the latest Market Research Report Post COVID-19, the size of the Global Airport Operation Market is estimated to grow from USD 8.5 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.0%. The current projection for 2025 is estimated to be lower than pre-COVID-19 estimates. Realistically, the market is expected to recover from mid-2021 and will be struggling with a (12.0)% growth rate from 2020 to 2021. Whereas optimistically speaking, the market is expected to recover from Q3 of 2020 owing to government funding for airport operations and a rise in cargo activity.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=172662604
FLIR Systems (US), Honeywell (US), SITA (Switzerland), Collins Aerospace (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Fluke Corporation (US), Thales Group (France) Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Amadeus IT Group (Spain), among others are some of the leading players operating in the airport operations market. These players have adopted growth strategies such as new product developments, contracts, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and acquisitions to expand their presence in the market further. There are opportunities for innovative companies to manufacture smart biometric solutions, themal imaging , and fever detection scanners.
A major factor driving the growth of the airport operation market is the increasing demand for smart passenger screening and management systems across the globe.
“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to the suspension of passenger flights, which has caused a setback for the ground support equipment sub-segment of the technology segment of this market”
Ground support equipment on the ramp side of airports is responsible for the smooth and efficient loading and unloading of baggage and cargo from the aircraft as well as the disembarkation and boarding of passengers and crew. As per the IATA, more than 100 countries have implemented travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 crisis. As a result, the ground handlers say that they have lost 95% of their revenues in the Q1 of 2020. Orders for ground support equipment that were scheduled to be delivered in 2020 have also been canceled.
“Travel bans leading to a loss in air traffic have had a substantially negative impact on the Asia Pacific region”
Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific warns that the prolonged duration of the COVID-19 outbreak will prevent the region’s airports from achieving previously-forecasted growth prospects. The airport association urges regulators and governments to implement well-defined adjustments and relief measures tailored to suit local-level contexts. According to ACI World estimates, Asia Pacific is impacted the worst, with passenger traffic volumes down 24% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to forecasted traffic levels without COVID-19. Within the Asia Pacific region, mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and the Republic of Korea remain widely affected by sizeable losses in traffic volumes. Meanwhile, there is a sharp spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in several countries in West Asia, which is expected to negatively impact traffic by -4.2% as travelers and airlines adjust their aircraft and seat offerings.
Key Market Players
The major players in the airport operations market are FLIR Systems (US), Honeywell (US), SITA (Switzerland), Collins Aerospace (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Fluke Corporation (US), Thales Group (France) Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Amadeus IT Group (Spain), among others. These players have adopted various growth strategies such as contracts, acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, and partnerships & agreements to expand their presence in the airport operations market further.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=172662604
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=172662604
FLIR Systems (US), Honeywell (US), SITA (Switzerland), Collins Aerospace (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Fluke Corporation (US), Thales Group (France) Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Amadeus IT Group (Spain), among others are some of the leading players operating in the airport operations market. These players have adopted growth strategies such as new product developments, contracts, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and acquisitions to expand their presence in the market further. There are opportunities for innovative companies to manufacture smart biometric solutions, themal imaging , and fever detection scanners.
A major factor driving the growth of the airport operation market is the increasing demand for smart passenger screening and management systems across the globe.
“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to the suspension of passenger flights, which has caused a setback for the ground support equipment sub-segment of the technology segment of this market”
Ground support equipment on the ramp side of airports is responsible for the smooth and efficient loading and unloading of baggage and cargo from the aircraft as well as the disembarkation and boarding of passengers and crew. As per the IATA, more than 100 countries have implemented travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 crisis. As a result, the ground handlers say that they have lost 95% of their revenues in the Q1 of 2020. Orders for ground support equipment that were scheduled to be delivered in 2020 have also been canceled.
“Travel bans leading to a loss in air traffic have had a substantially negative impact on the Asia Pacific region”
Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific warns that the prolonged duration of the COVID-19 outbreak will prevent the region’s airports from achieving previously-forecasted growth prospects. The airport association urges regulators and governments to implement well-defined adjustments and relief measures tailored to suit local-level contexts. According to ACI World estimates, Asia Pacific is impacted the worst, with passenger traffic volumes down 24% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to forecasted traffic levels without COVID-19. Within the Asia Pacific region, mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and the Republic of Korea remain widely affected by sizeable losses in traffic volumes. Meanwhile, there is a sharp spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in several countries in West Asia, which is expected to negatively impact traffic by -4.2% as travelers and airlines adjust their aircraft and seat offerings.
Key Market Players
The major players in the airport operations market are FLIR Systems (US), Honeywell (US), SITA (Switzerland), Collins Aerospace (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Fluke Corporation (US), Thales Group (France) Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Amadeus IT Group (Spain), among others. These players have adopted various growth strategies such as contracts, acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, and partnerships & agreements to expand their presence in the airport operations market further.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=172662604
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.