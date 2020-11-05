Marketing Automation: EmailWire Press Release Distribution Services Presents Comprehensive Agency Marketing Platform Guide
The global newswire with press release distribution services defines marketing automation; showcases a comparison guide that helps businesses in picking marketing automation software.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 05, 2020 ) Businesses have used marketing software to automate repetitive processes when they communicate their messages to target audiences. The software industry that provides automated marketing tools to organizations have grown over the years. Hence, it is not easy to decide on one platform. Today, EmailWire.com, the global newswire with press release distribution services presents " 2020 Marketing Automation Comparison Guide. "
Before looking to the guide, it is imperative to know the definition of marketing automation. Marketing automation is the use of software to automate marketing processes when presenting and communicating messages over multiple channels intended to reach targeted audiences. Wikipedia defines marketing automation as “software platforms and technologies designed for marketing departments and organizations to more effectively market on multiple channels online and automate repetitive tasks.”
Great, but wow do MarTech agencies define marketing automation? Let’s take a look at few providers such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Marketo, Act and Infusionsoft:
Salesforce defines marketing automation as “technology that manages marketing processes and multifunctional campaigns, across multiple channels, automatically.”
HubSpot says “marketing automation is all about using software to automate marketing activities.”
Makerto, from Adobe, explains marketing automation as a tool that “enables companies to streamline, automate, and measure marketing tasks and workflows so they can increase operational efficiency and grow revenue faster.”
Act! writes on their website that, “Marketing automation is the process of using software to automate marketing campaigns and activities throughout the entire buyer's journey — from initial customer interactions through to post-sales support.”
Oracle succinctly defines marketing automation software as tools that streamlines “digital marketing efforts, reduces human error, and helps you achieve better results.”
InfusionSoft’s take on marketing automation is “using software to automate and simplify tasks that otherwise would take a lot of daily time and effort.”
Does any of these definitions from the aforementioned providers help you pick a marketing automation software? Perhaps, but folks at SharpSpring are providing a free guide titled, 2020 Comprehensive Agency Marketing Platform Guide to help you decide which provider to choose. They have compared 6 marketing platforms side by side based on features, cost and reviews.
“Think of this guide as a trusted advisor with all the comparison data you need to make an educated decision on which marketing and sales platform is right for your agency:
- Compare terms to make sure you have the flexibility you need in case your needs change.
- Make sure features are powerful enough to get the job done.
- See pricing side-by-side and decide which choice offers the best return on investment.”
To receive a free copy of this guide, go to https://groupweb.tradepub.com/free/w_shaa58/prgm.cgi.
Disclosure: EmailWire presentation of this guide is not an endorsement. However, it is possible for GroupWeb Media, the parent company to EmailWire.com, to receive payment when the guide is downloaded.
About EmailWire.com
Houston, Texas based EmailWire.Com™ is your local, national and global newswire with Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™. The press release firm helps small, medium-size businesses and organizations with writing, publishing and distributing engaging press releases.
Public companies, private corporations, through their public and investor relations firms, use EmailWire to publish and distribute news releases to media outlets, so that journalists, editors, news analysts, influencers, bloggers amplify their messages.
To submit a press release, select press release distribution plan here: https://www.emailwire.com/press_release_distribution_lists.php.
Before looking to the guide, it is imperative to know the definition of marketing automation. Marketing automation is the use of software to automate marketing processes when presenting and communicating messages over multiple channels intended to reach targeted audiences. Wikipedia defines marketing automation as “software platforms and technologies designed for marketing departments and organizations to more effectively market on multiple channels online and automate repetitive tasks.”
Great, but wow do MarTech agencies define marketing automation? Let’s take a look at few providers such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Marketo, Act and Infusionsoft:
Salesforce defines marketing automation as “technology that manages marketing processes and multifunctional campaigns, across multiple channels, automatically.”
HubSpot says “marketing automation is all about using software to automate marketing activities.”
Makerto, from Adobe, explains marketing automation as a tool that “enables companies to streamline, automate, and measure marketing tasks and workflows so they can increase operational efficiency and grow revenue faster.”
Act! writes on their website that, “Marketing automation is the process of using software to automate marketing campaigns and activities throughout the entire buyer's journey — from initial customer interactions through to post-sales support.”
Oracle succinctly defines marketing automation software as tools that streamlines “digital marketing efforts, reduces human error, and helps you achieve better results.”
InfusionSoft’s take on marketing automation is “using software to automate and simplify tasks that otherwise would take a lot of daily time and effort.”
Does any of these definitions from the aforementioned providers help you pick a marketing automation software? Perhaps, but folks at SharpSpring are providing a free guide titled, 2020 Comprehensive Agency Marketing Platform Guide to help you decide which provider to choose. They have compared 6 marketing platforms side by side based on features, cost and reviews.
“Think of this guide as a trusted advisor with all the comparison data you need to make an educated decision on which marketing and sales platform is right for your agency:
- Compare terms to make sure you have the flexibility you need in case your needs change.
- Make sure features are powerful enough to get the job done.
- See pricing side-by-side and decide which choice offers the best return on investment.”
To receive a free copy of this guide, go to https://groupweb.tradepub.com/free/w_shaa58/prgm.cgi.
Disclosure: EmailWire presentation of this guide is not an endorsement. However, it is possible for GroupWeb Media, the parent company to EmailWire.com, to receive payment when the guide is downloaded.
About EmailWire.com
Houston, Texas based EmailWire.Com™ is your local, national and global newswire with Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™. The press release firm helps small, medium-size businesses and organizations with writing, publishing and distributing engaging press releases.
Public companies, private corporations, through their public and investor relations firms, use EmailWire to publish and distribute news releases to media outlets, so that journalists, editors, news analysts, influencers, bloggers amplify their messages.
To submit a press release, select press release distribution plan here: https://www.emailwire.com/press_release_distribution_lists.php.
Contact Information:
GroupWeb.Com
Press Release Distribution Staff
Tel: 281-645-4086
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
GroupWeb.Com
Press Release Distribution Staff
Tel: 281-645-4086
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.