Antibody Production Market - Forthcoming Trends to Boost the Global Industry Revenue
This report studies the antibody production market for the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global Antibody Production Technology Market and estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. Various secondary sources such as directories, industry journals, databases such as Hoover’s, Bloomberg Business, Factiva, and Avention, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market. Primary sources such as experts from both supply and demand sides have been interviewed to obtain and validate information as well as to assess dynamics of this market.
The antibody production market comprises products that are required during the different stages of bioprocessing of antibodies, such as upstream processing, downstream processing, and filtration.
Expected Growth in Revenue:
The global Antibody Production Market is projected to reach USD 13.28 Billion by 2021 from USD 7.45 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.
Growth Boosting Factors:
The improved approval rate of therapeutic antibodies by regulatory authorities, patent expiry of blockbuster monoclonal antibodies, increasing adoption of targeted immunotherapy, and increased R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are driving the overall market. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising demand for protein therapeutics are expected to provide growth opportunities for players operating in Antibody Production Technology Market.
End Users:
On the basis of end user, the antibody production market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutes, and diagnostic laboratories. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016, and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Geographical Growth Scenario:
Geographically, the global antibody production market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the antibody production market in 2016, followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific region offers significant growth opportunities for companies offering antibody production products, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Global Leaders:
The Antibody Production Technology Market comprises several players such as GE Healthcare (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Germany), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Cellab GmbH (Germany), INTEGRA Biosciences AG (Switzerland), and FiberCell Systems Inc. (U.S.).
New product launches; expansions; agreements, alliances, collaborations, and partnerships; mergers and acquisitions; and others (new service launches, product enhancements, and spin-offs) are the major strategies followed by players to achieve growth in this market. New product launches accounted for ~51% of the total developments undertaken by the players in this market. The key players that adopted this strategy are Eppendorf AG (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.S.), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.).
