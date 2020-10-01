United States Meal Kit Market Forecast by Food & Category Types | Renub Research Report
United States Meal Kit Market will be US$ 6.39 Billion by 2026. Forecast by States (California, New York, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Others), Food Type, Ordering Methods, Company Analysis
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 04, 2020 ) In the United States Meal kit industry has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segment in the food and beverages sector. A meal kit is a subscription-based food service business model, where a customer gets a pre-cooked meal or half-cooked food products regularly to their home or desired place. This service is promoted as personalization of the food and beverage industry that is becoming a popular trend for the metropolitan population. According to Renub Research analysis, United States Meal Kit Market is anticipated to be US$ 6.39 Billion by 2026.
According to Renub Research analysis, United States Meal Kit Market is anticipated to be US$ 6.39 Billion by 2026.
According to Renub Research analysis, United States Meal Kit Market is anticipated to be US$ 6.39 Billion by 2026.
As of now, more than 150 meal kit companies are operating in the United States. Companies like Blue Apron, Home Chef, Kroger, Marley Spoon Inc, and Goodfood are investing heavily in United States Meal Kit Market. As the disposable income among millennial is increasing and time-crunch to prepare complete food are helping to grow the meal kits market in the United States. Meal Kits also have other benefits as it supports the consumer in cooking exotic dishes with proper ingredients and recipes.
The Impact of COVID-19 on Meal Kit Industry
Coronavirus has disrupted most of the industry negatively, but it has raised the demand for Meal Kits in the United States. This growth is due to the demand of customer for safe food during the lockdown. Since most food outlets and restaurants were closed during this period. In this report, we have covered all the insight for United States Meal Kit Market affected by COVID-19.
Renub Research report titled “United States Meal Kit Market by Food Type (Fresh & Processed Food), Ordering Methods (Online, Exclusive In-Store and Online & In-store), Category (Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian), Cities (California, New York, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Others), Company Analysis (Blue Apron Holdings, Goodfood, HelloFresh, Marley Spoon Inc, and Kroger Co.)” provides complete analysis of the Meal Kit Market in the United States.
Request a free Sample copy of the report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=united-states-meal-kit-market-p.php
Cities – Top Six Cities Meal Kit Market is Covered in the Report
1. California
2. New York
3. Texas
4. Florida
5. Pennsylvania
6. Illinois
7. Rest of United States
Food Type – Both the Types of Food Market Covered in the Report
• Fresh Food
• Process Food
Ordering Methods – All three Types of Ordering Methods Market Covered in the Report
• Exclusive Online
• Exclusive In-Store
• Online & In-store
Food Category – Both Food Categories Market is Covered in the Report
• Vegetarian
• Non-Vegetarian
All the 5 Companies have been studied from Three Points
• Overview
• Recent Developments & Strategy
• Sales Analysis
Company Analysis
1. Blue Apron Holdings
2. Goodfood
3. HelloFresh
4. Marley Spoon Inc
5. Kroger Co.
Industry Related Opportunity:
Global Dairy Alternatives Market: https://www.renub.com/dairy-alternatives-market-consumption-forecast-global-analysis-by-plant-based-milk-regions-companies-p.php
Global Meal Kit Market: https://www.renub.com/meal-kit-market-p.php
About Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Life Sciences, Information Technology, Telecom, Financial Services (Banking, Insurance), Energy, Retail, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Social sector. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Also Read: https://renub-research.blogspot.com/2020/10/united-states-meal-kit-market.html
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91-120-421-9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Contact Information:
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.