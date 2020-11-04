Global High Potency APIs Industry is Expecting Major Growth in Revenue by 2023
The global HPAPI market is expected to reach USD 26.84 Billion by 2023 from USD 16.49 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR 8.7%. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 to 2023.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 04, 2020 ) High Potency APIs Market Dynamics:
Increasing demand for oncology drugs:
HPAPIs are extremely effective pharmacologically active ingredients. They are highly specific in their action and offer significant efficiency even at low daily therapeutic doses. HPAPIs have the ability to target precise disease cells and are, hence, used in formulations for highly potent drugs.
Requirement of large investments:
The cytotoxic nature of HPAPIs presents significant handling challenges and thus requires heavy investments for implementing specialized containment facilities that facilitate the safety of employees from exposure.
Opportunity in emerging markets:
Emerging economies such as India, China, and the Middle East present high growth opportunities for players in the HPAPIs market. In most of these geographies, the market is expected to show a high growth rate in the coming years owing to their huge population, increasing prosperity, and improving longevity (albeit at differing rates).
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=36582475
Constant evolution of industry standards and technologies
One of the major challenges faced by the players in this market, especially CMOs that offer HPAPI manufacturing services, is the continual evolution of industry standards, technologies, and regulations. Companies that are willing to enter this marker are required to adopt these newer technologies, which generally translates to huge investments.
For example, SAFC (US) had to upgrade its HPAPI manufacturing facility in the US in 2016 to include more robust analytical technologies with improved sensitivity and detection levels that allow for the determination of potential API carryover at part-per-billion levels. Such a rapidly evolving environment poses a challenge to the players in this market.
North America to dominate the HPAPIs market in 2018
In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the High Potency APIs Market followed by Europe. Factors such growing incidence of cancer, increasing investments in cancer research, technological advancements in HPAPI manufacturing, growing CMOs market, constructive government reforms like the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, growing focus of leading pharmaceutical companies in the HPAPIs segment, and increasing demand for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are responsible for the large share of North America in the global HPAPIs market.
The innovative HPAPIs segment to dominate the market in 2018
Based on type, the HPAPI market is segmented into innovative and generic HPAPIs. In 2018, the innovative HPAPIs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share can be attributed to the increased investments of innovator companies in R&D, manufacture, marketing, and supply of innovative HPAPIs as the revenue generated from these molecules are considerably high.
Based on type of manufacturer, the captive manufacturers segment to dominate the market in 2018
On the basis of type of manufacturer, the High Potency APIs Market is segmented into captive HPAPI and merchant HPAPI manufacturers. In 2018, the captive HPAPI manufacturers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the preference of innovative companies to maintain in-house manufacturing facilities for economic benefits.
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=36582475
Global Leaders:
Agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and alliances accounted for the largest share of the overall growth strategies followed by key players between 2015 and 2018. Some of the key players in the HPAPI market include Pfizer (US), Novartis (Switzerland), Merck (US), Teva (Israel), Mylan (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Sanofi (France), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), AbbVie (US), Eli Lilly (US), Mylan (US), and Bristol-Myers Squibb (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Increasing demand for oncology drugs:
HPAPIs are extremely effective pharmacologically active ingredients. They are highly specific in their action and offer significant efficiency even at low daily therapeutic doses. HPAPIs have the ability to target precise disease cells and are, hence, used in formulations for highly potent drugs.
Requirement of large investments:
The cytotoxic nature of HPAPIs presents significant handling challenges and thus requires heavy investments for implementing specialized containment facilities that facilitate the safety of employees from exposure.
Opportunity in emerging markets:
Emerging economies such as India, China, and the Middle East present high growth opportunities for players in the HPAPIs market. In most of these geographies, the market is expected to show a high growth rate in the coming years owing to their huge population, increasing prosperity, and improving longevity (albeit at differing rates).
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=36582475
Constant evolution of industry standards and technologies
One of the major challenges faced by the players in this market, especially CMOs that offer HPAPI manufacturing services, is the continual evolution of industry standards, technologies, and regulations. Companies that are willing to enter this marker are required to adopt these newer technologies, which generally translates to huge investments.
For example, SAFC (US) had to upgrade its HPAPI manufacturing facility in the US in 2016 to include more robust analytical technologies with improved sensitivity and detection levels that allow for the determination of potential API carryover at part-per-billion levels. Such a rapidly evolving environment poses a challenge to the players in this market.
North America to dominate the HPAPIs market in 2018
In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the High Potency APIs Market followed by Europe. Factors such growing incidence of cancer, increasing investments in cancer research, technological advancements in HPAPI manufacturing, growing CMOs market, constructive government reforms like the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, growing focus of leading pharmaceutical companies in the HPAPIs segment, and increasing demand for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are responsible for the large share of North America in the global HPAPIs market.
The innovative HPAPIs segment to dominate the market in 2018
Based on type, the HPAPI market is segmented into innovative and generic HPAPIs. In 2018, the innovative HPAPIs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share can be attributed to the increased investments of innovator companies in R&D, manufacture, marketing, and supply of innovative HPAPIs as the revenue generated from these molecules are considerably high.
Based on type of manufacturer, the captive manufacturers segment to dominate the market in 2018
On the basis of type of manufacturer, the High Potency APIs Market is segmented into captive HPAPI and merchant HPAPI manufacturers. In 2018, the captive HPAPI manufacturers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the preference of innovative companies to maintain in-house manufacturing facilities for economic benefits.
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=36582475
Global Leaders:
Agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and alliances accounted for the largest share of the overall growth strategies followed by key players between 2015 and 2018. Some of the key players in the HPAPI market include Pfizer (US), Novartis (Switzerland), Merck (US), Teva (Israel), Mylan (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Sanofi (France), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), AbbVie (US), Eli Lilly (US), Mylan (US), and Bristol-Myers Squibb (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.