Where to Vote: Polling Place Locator in Your Area by State, County or by Zip codes.
Polling place locators in your neighborhood.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 02, 2020 ) Washington DC -- If you are among millions of Americans who will be voting November 3, 2020 and still don’t where to vote, below you’ll find links to voting polls locator in your state, county or by zip codes.
Alabama
The Alabama vote sites, http://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview , allows you to check if you are registered voter. Right below the registration form, you’ll find a locator that prompts you to enter your physical address – the address where you live.
Alaska
The State of Alaska, Division of Elections, http://myvoterinformation.alaska.gov , allows Alaskan to check for voter registration status, polling place location and absentee application and ballot status. It a very simple form for you to enter Last Name, First Name and the mailing city.
Arizona
The Secretary of State of Arizona presents the Arizona Voter Information portal for it citizens to search for voter registration, locate polling places, request a ballot-by-mail. This portal allows voters to check status of ballot-by-mail, the status of provisional ballot and more. For more information, go to https://my.arizona.vote/PortalList.aspx .
Arkansas
Voters from this state find polling places in the area by going to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website: https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/voterview. It is a simple form that allows voters to confirm their registration information and also check for polling places in the state.
California
California Secretary of State, Alex Padilla also has a portal for California citizens to locate polling places. The site also allow Californians to validate their registration. If one has not yet registered, the site directs you to a page for same day voter registration: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration/same-day-reg.
To find where to vote, at other states of the union, please check your secretary of state website. The United State government’s “Find My State or Location Election Office website,” https://www.usa.gov/election-office will help. Alternatively, go to vote.org: https://www.vote.org/polling-place-locator/. From both of the aforementioned sites, you can locate polling places near you based on these states:
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
