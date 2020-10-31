Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Outlook and Industry Forecast to 2022
Synthetic Aperture Radar Market by Frequency Band (X, L, C, S, K/Ku/Ka, UHF/VHF), Component (Receiver, Transmitter, Antenna), Platform (Airborne, Ground), Application Area (Defense, Commercial), Mode (Multimode, Single mode), and Region - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 31, 2020 ) According to the latest market research report the Synthetic Aperture Radar Market is projected to grow from USD 2.42 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.21 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.75% from 2017 to 2022. The increasing deployment of space-based radars due to long-range propagation characteristics of radar signals and complex information processing capability of modern digital electronics to provide high-resolution imagery are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The market has been segmented on the basis of frequency band, application area, component, mode, platform, and region.
Based on frequency band, the synthetic aperture radar market has been segmented into X band, L band, C band, S band, VHF/UHF, K/Ku/Ka, and others. A frequency band is an interval at which a particular radar transmits a signal. These frequency bands are distinguished based on their wavelength, which ranges from 0 GHz to 40 GHz. Radio frequency waves are sent through antennas into the space that are then reflected from the target.
Based on mode, the synthetic aperture radar market has been segmented into multimode and single mode. The multimode segment is expected to lead the market in 2017. Synthetic aperture radars using multimode are in huge demand due to their ability to capture images based on application requirement.
Based on platform, the synthetic aperture radars market has been segmented into airborne and ground. The airborne segment of the market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Manufacturers of airborne synthetic aperture radars are taking efforts to develop specialized airborne synthetic aperture radars for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), as the use of airborne synthetic aperture radars in UAVs enables easy data collection of fast-changing terrains such as snow slopes and active volcanoes.
The synthetic aperture radar market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region is expected to lead the market in 2017, as several leading manufacturers of synthetic aperture radars, which include Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), etc., have their headquarters in North America.
The cost involved in the development of a synthetic aperture radar is a major factor restraining the growth of the global synthetic aperture radar market. Significant investments are required at different stages of the value chain of the synthetic aperture radar industry (especially in R&D, manufacturing, system integration, and assembly stages).
Products offered by various companies operating in the synthetic aperture radars market have been listed in the report. The recent developments section of the report provides information on strategies adopted by various companies between March 2012 and July 2017 to strengthen their position in the market.
Key Market Players
Major players in the synthetic aperture radar market include Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), Thales Group (France), etc. These companies have excellent geographic reach and distribution channels.
