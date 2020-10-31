Medical Exoskeleton Market - In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments, Growth Drivers and Key Players
North America is expected to hold the largest share of the medical exoskeleton market.
Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?
The Global Medical Exoskeleton Market is projected to reach USD 571.6 million, at a CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period.
Growth Boosting Factors:
- Increasing Number of People With Physical Disabilities and Subsequent Growth in the Demand for Effective Rehabilitation Approaches
- Agreements and Collaborations Among Companies and Research Organizations for the Development of the Exoskeleton Technology
- Increasing Insurance Coverage for Medical Exoskeletons in Several Countries
- Introduction of Soft Actuators
A medical exoskeleton, also known as a wearable robot, is a robotic machine suite worn by humans in place of their limbs to complement, substitute, and enhance human functions. It helps in physical movements by offering increased strength and endurance.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
By extremity, the market is segmented into lower extremity medical exoskeletons and upper extremity medical exoskeletons. In 2018, lower extremity medical exoskeletons segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global medical exoskeleton market. Lower extremity exoskeletons provide stability to paralyzed and geriatric patients and offer weight-bearing and locomotion capabilities. As a result, they are more widely adopted for rehabilitation applications.
Based on mobility, the medical exoskeleton market is segmented into mobile and stationary exoskeletons. The mobile segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the high demand for compact, light-weight mobile medical exoskeletons that can offer mobility assistance to paralyzed patients.
Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:
The medical exoskeleton market includes various players. The major players in the market are Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (US), ReWalk Robotics Ltd (Israel), Parker Hannifin Corp (US), Bionik Laboratories Corp (Canada), CYBERDYNE Inc. (Japan), Rex Bionics Ltd. (UK), B-TEMIA Inc. (Canada), Hocoma AG (A Subsidiary of DIH Technologies) (Switzerland), Wearable Robotics SRL (Italy), Gogoa Mobility Robots SL (Spain), and ExoAtlet, O.O.O. (Russia).
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to the growing geriatric population, increasing demand for self-assist exoskeletons, growing number of spinal cord injuries (SCI), and the high prevalence of stroke in the region.
