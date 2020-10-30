Avebe (Netherlands) and Tereos (France) are the Active Players in the Potato Protein Market
The rise in vegan population, consumer concerns regarding food allergens in products, and nutritional profile of potato proteins are the factors driving potato protein market.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 30, 2020 ) The potato protein market is estimated to be valued at USD 72.2 Million in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 88.2 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.1%. The market is driven by the rising vegan population, consumer concerns regarding food allergens in products, and nutritional profile of potato proteins.
Key players in the potato protein market include Avebe (Netherlands), Tereos (France), Roquette (France), Agrana (Austria), and Omega Protein (US). Further, Peppes Group (Poland), Emsland Group (Germany), Meelunie (Netherlands), KMC Ingredients (Denmark), Südstärke (Germany), AKV Langholt (Denmark), and PPZ Niechlow (Poland) are few others players in this market.
Avebe is one of the active players in the potato protein market; it is engaged in the production and marketing of potato-based starch, proteins, and fibers for the food, feed, paper, building, textile, and adhesive industries. Avebe offers innovative potato protein products for food as well as feed applications. The company has adopted organic strategies such as expansions and new product launches to improve its presence in the market. Further, the company has manufacturing units in the Netherlands, Germany, and Sweden. It operates its business worldwide through its various subsidiaries which include Avebe KPW GmbH (Germany), AB Stadex (Sweden), Atatürk Organize Sanayi Bölgesi (Turkey), and Avebe America Inc. (US). In November 2017, Avebe opened a new office in Dubai with a view to strengthening its commercial sales in the Middle East.
Tereos is one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of sugar, starch, and alcohol. It has a strong presence in 13 countries with 49 manufacturing facilities, a few of which are located in Brazil, France, Belgium, Spain, China, and Indonesia. Tereos offers potato proteins for a wide range of applications such as compound feed, starter feed, and feed premix in the feed industry. The company has become a renowned brand in the industry for its quality and client base. It focuses on mergers & acquisitions to increase its geographic reach and strengthen its business network. For instance, in January 2016, Tereos and APM Deshy (France) merged to generate opportunities for members, enhance agricultural production, and improve their beet, starch potato, and alfalfa businesses.
Agrana is one of the leading sugar and custom starch product manufacturers in the European region and is a producer of fruit preparations. The company operates globally through 54 production sites and its subsidiaries in 26 countries with five starch plants in Europe. Agrana offers potato proteins for use in feed applications. It lays special focus on providing its customers with GMO-free and organic products. The company adopted expansions as a strategy to enhance its presence in the potato proteins market. In September 2014, Agrana set up a new Agrana Research & Innovation Center (ARIC) in Tulln (Austria) to combine all research and innovation activities of Zuckerforschung Tulln (ZFT).
