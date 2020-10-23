Self-Driving Cars: Press Release Distribution services, EmailWire, on Autonomous Vehicles (AV)
The global newswire with news release distribution services defines AV and offers a “Source for Those Developing the Next Generation of Mobility Solutions”
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 23, 2020 ) Houston, TX -- Autonomous cars or vehicles (AV) are changing transportation of goods and people around the world. EmailWire.com, the global newswire with press release distribution services looks at the definition of AV, its application and a great “media source for those developing the next generation of mobility solutions.”
What is autonomous car or vehicle? Techopedia defines an autonomous car as “a vehicle that can guide itself without human conduction.” On the other hand, Wikipedia explains AV is "a self-driving car, also known as an autonomous vehicle (AV), connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV), driverless car, robo-car, or robotic car, is a vehicle that is capable of sensing its environment and moving safely with little or no human input."
Based on these definitions, one can ascertain that AV will facilitate transportation without the human intervention, but are there other benefits and applications? In fact there are: Autonomous applications will help with reduction of traffic, reduce accidents that are caused by human errors and increase the flow of traffic, explains GNSS. In the nearest future, we’ll use AV in agriculture, transportation and the military.
To keep abreast of development of AV, get a free subscription to "Autonomous Vehicle Engineering" magazine: https://groupweb.tradepub.com/free/auto/prgm.cgi
About Autonomous Vehicle Engineering Magazine
This magazine is the “media source for those developing the next generation of mobility solutions.
Autonomous Vehicle Engineering brings in-depth access to and interviews with automated-driving development’s most prominent engineers and executives, reporting from the leading AV-industry conferences and media events, including CES, Automobility LA, and SAE WCX. In addition to the automotive industry, expanding coverage of autonomy developments in the commercial-vehicle and aerospace sectors are also included. Get a free subscription now!
About EmailWire.com
Houston, Texas based EmailWire.Com is a global newswire with bulk and unlimited press release distribution services that helps businesses to write, publish and distribute engaging press releases with images and video content for small and medium size companies across the globe.
Public companies, private corporations or organizations, through their public and investor relations firms, also use EmailWire to publish and distribute news releases to reach their target audiences: investment community, individual investors and financial news editors and analysts.
For more information, go to https://www.emailwire.com/publications/unlimited_press_release_distribution.php
Contact information
EmailWire.com.
Press Release Distribution Media Staff
Tel: 832-713-2363
