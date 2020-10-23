Europe Hand Sanitizer Market, By Product, Country & Companies | Renub Research Report
Europe Hand Sanitizer Market will be US$ 2.1 Billion by 2026. Forecast By Product (Gel, Foam, Spray and Other), Distribution Channel, End-User, Country, & Companies
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 23, 2020 ) Hand sanitizer also called hand rub, hand antiseptic, or hand agent, helps to kill germs and prevent the spread of infectious. The surge in consumer awareness regarding hand hygiene, health and wellness to prevent transmission of diseases has boosted its market. Moreover, the outbreak of COVID – 19 pandemic has increased the demand for hand sanitizer by many times in Europe. As due to rise in of COVID 19 positive cases and deaths; European government released measures to control it by using hand hygiene maintenance. This includes regular practice of using hand sanitizer. As per Renub Research analysis, Europe Hand Sanitizer Market will be US$ 2.1 Billion by 2026.
Different kinds of Hand sanitizers are available in the market depending upon its necessity and costumer choice such as foam, gel, or liquid form. Besides, hand sanitizers are more convenient to use and also have the addition of fragrance which attracts customers. Gel sanitizer is mostly used and recommended by European doctors as replacement of hand wash. Gel sanitizer or ethyl alcohol kills 99.9% of bacteria within seconds and also reduce skin dryness as compared to other sanitizers.
Renub Research report titled "Europe Hand Sanitizer Market - By Product (Gel, Foam, Spray and Other), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-User (Hospitals , Restaurants and Hotels, Households and Others), Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe) Company (Ecolab, Sanofi (Chattem, Inc.), Unilever Henkel AG & Company, KGaA and Kimberly- Clark Corporation)" provides an all-encompassing analysis on the Europe Hand Sanitizer Industry.
Country – The Report Covers the Market of 6 Countries Hand Sanitizer Data in Europe
1. GermanyU.K.
2. France
3. Italy
4. Spain
5. Russia
6. Rest of Europe
Products – In this report, we have covered Europe Hand Sanitizer Market by Products
• Gel
• Foam
• Spray
• Others
Distribution Channels – The report provides the market of both Distribution Channels
• Offline
• Online
By End Users – In this report, we have covered Europe Hand Sanitizer Market by End Users
• Hospitals
• Restaurants and Hotels
• Households
• Others
All the Companies have been covered from 3 Viewpoints
• Overview
• Recent Developments
• Revenue Analysis
Company Analysis
1. Ecolab
2. Sanofi
3. Henkel AG & Company, KGaA
4. Kimber ly- Clark Corporation
5. Unilever plc
Industry Related Opportunity:
About Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Life Sciences, Information Technology, Telecom, Financial Services (Banking, Insurance), Energy, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, and Social sector. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
