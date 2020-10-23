South Korea Video Game Market & Forecast, by Category & Users | Renub Research Report
South Korea Video Game Market will be US$ 9.8 Billion by 2026. Forecast, by Category (Mobile, Download, Online Games, Gaming Networks), Users, Age Group, Gender, Income, Company Analysis
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 23, 2020 ) South Korea is the world's 4th largest market for video games. About half the population of the country plays games on their smartphone. From the past several decades, gaming has been a staple of South Korean culture. South Korea teenagers and adults have habits of playing games and heads towards nearby LAN game centre, after school. South Korea deeply embedded competitive gaming has become a mass culture, making it an excellent breeding environment for a vibrant and highly lucrative pro-gaming scene. According to Renub Research analysis, the South Korea Video Game Market will be US$ 9.8 Billion by the year 2026.
After the host of 2nd World Cyber Games in South Korea in 2002, the government has become serious regarding the video game industry in the country. Before the adoption of professional gaming in other parts of the world, the South Korean government had devoted television channels too early so that the Korean country would lead the world. Internet cafés, called PC bangs, are essential locations for young adults in their social life. They go there to play games, talk and socialize on camera.
The video game's main problems are its addiction; many studies in Korea have shown the link between video game addiction and psychological disorders like depression and anxiety. Thus, the Korean government has invested substantial sums in new hospitals, programs, and community groups to reduce the problem due to concerns of widespread video game addiction affecting players' health protection and despite numerous accidents related to it. The government took a measure and enforced the Cinderella Act that bans on playing video games from midnight to early morning.
South Korea largest giant Netmarble Games, launched its new mobile MMORPG, A3: Still Alive, which was available for local users since March 2020. Another largest video games giant Nexon launched its new mobile role-playing game V4 in September 2019, which was company's most highly anticipated massively multiplayer online role-playing games. By this, the company aims to attract users in local as well as abroad as seeing other mobile action games like HIT and OVERHIT.
Renub Research report titled “South Korea Video Game Market & Forecast, by Category (Mobile Games, Download Games, Online Games, Gaming Networks), Users (Mobile Games, Download Games, Online Games, Gaming Networks), Age Group (18-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55-64), Gender (Male, Female), Income (Low Income, Medium Income, High Income), Company (Netmarble Corp., Gravity Co. Ltd., DoubleU Games, Activision Blizzard, NHN Entertainment Corp.)” studies the Korea video game industry. This report provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and restraining factors, demand, and their projections for the upcoming years.
Request a free Sample copy of the report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=south-korea-video-game-market-p.php
Category & Users – The Report Studies the Market and Number of Users of the 4 Segments
1. Mobile Games
2. Download Games
3. Online Games
4. Gaming Network
Age Group – The Report Studies the South Korea Number of Video Game Players in the following 5 Age Groups
1. 18-24
2. 25-34
3. 35-44
4. 45-54
5. 55-64
Gender – The Report provides the Korea Video Game Player Numbers in both the Genders
• Male
• Female
Income – The Report Studies the Video Game Numbers by 3 Income Segments
• Low Income
• Medium Income
• High Income
All the company covered in the report has been covered from 3 viewpoints
• Overview
• Initiatives & Recent Developments
• Revenue
Company Profile
1. Netmarble Corp.
2. Gravity Co. Ltd.
3. DoubleU Games
4. Activision Blizzard
5. NHN Entertainment Corp.
Industry Related Opportunity:
About Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company.
