Global Corn Market Forecast By Production, Export & Import | Renub Research Report
Global Corn Market will be US$ 199 Billion by 2026. Forecast By Production (United States, China, Brazil, European Union, Argentina and Rest of the World), Keyword: Consumption, Export, Import & Company Analysis.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 23, 2020 ) Globally corn industry is growing with a healthy growth rate, and it is expected to reach US$ 199 Billion by the end of the year 2026. United States, Brazil, Argentina and China are the major corn producing countries. The United States accounts for the lion’s share globally in terms of corn production and Export. Other than the USA, Ukraine, Argentina, Brazil and Russia are few other countries who are also significant exporters of corn worldwide.
Globally corn industry is growing with a healthy growth rate, and it is expected to reach US$ 199 Billion by the end of the year 2026.
Globally corn industry is growing with a healthy growth rate, and it is expected to reach US$ 199 Billion by the end of the year 2026.
Factors Driving the Corn Industry Worldwide:
Growth:
• Increasing Demand for Corn-Based Ethanol Production
• Rising Incidence of Pests
• Potential of Maize in improving farmers’ income
Challenges:
• Climate Change Impacts on Corn
In terms of imports Japan, European Union, Mexico, Egypt, South Korea, Iran, Columbia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Algeria rely heavily on imports of corn. In these countries, the corn is mostly used for end-use sectors like the animal feed and corn starch markets.
United States, China, Brazil, Russia, and the European Union regions have the highest consumption of corn globally. The growing market for corn in the United States is due to the ever-increasing feed sector and the industrial sector. Strong meat exports is projected to stimulate animal production and to increase corn use in Brazil. Since the outbreak of African swine flu a few years ago, the Republic of China rebuilding of the hog sector has been faster than the prior projection which has been fueling feed demand in this region. In Russia, production of corn is mostly used in the domestic market; primarily large supplies are from the Central District.
Covid-19 Impact on Corn Industry
In the global corn market, Covid-19 has not impacted much on this industry. There has been marginally surge in export, import as well as in production during this period.
Renub Research report titled: “Global Corn Market, By Production (United States, China, Brazil, European Union, Argentina and Rest of the World), Consumption (United States, China, Brazil, European Union Mexico and Rest of the World), Export (United States, Argentina, Ukraine, Brazil, Russia and Rest of the World), Import (Japan, Mexico, European Union, South Korea, Egypt, Iran, Vietnam, Taiwan, Columbia, Algeria and Rest of the World) Company (Cargill, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland , Tate & Lyle, Agraha)” prvides an all encompassing analsis of Global Corn Industry.
Request a free Sample copy of the report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=global-corn-market-p.php
Production by Countries:
1. United States
2. China
3. Brazil
4. European Union
5. Argentina
6. Rest of the World
Consumption by Countries:
1. United States
2. China
3. Brazil
4. European Union
5. Mexico
6. Rest of the World
Export by Countries:
1. United States
2. Argentina
3. Ukraine
4. Brazil
5. Russia
6. Rest of the World
Import by Countries:
1. Japan
2. Mexico
3. European Union
4. South Korea
5. Egypt
6. Iran
7. Vietnam
8. Taiwan
9. Columbia
10. Algeria
11. Rest of the World
All the 5 companies have been studied from three points
• Business Overview
• Recent Developments & Initiatives
• Financial Overview
Company Analysis:
• Cargill
• Ingredion Incorporated
• Archer Daniels Midland
• Tate & Lyle
• Agraha
Industry Related Opportunity:
Native Starch Market: https://www.renub.com/global-native-starch-market-production-industry-share-p.php
Japan Food & Beverages Market: https://www.renub.com/japan-food-and-beverages-market-p.php
About Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Life Sciences, Information Technology, Telecom, Financial Services (Banking, Insurance), Energy, Retail, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage ,Automotive, and Social sector. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91-120-421-9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Contact Information:
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.