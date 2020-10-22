Market Leader in Irrigation Automation Market
The increased mechanization and adoption of smart technologies for agricultural activities, government initiatives to promote water conservation, and the growing awareness among farmers about the benefits of adopting irrigation automation
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 22, 2020 ) The global irrigation automation market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 6.7 billion by 2025. The increasing instances of drought and water scarcity across the globe demand more efficient usage of water. The rising demand for agricultural products has led to the mechanization of farm processes, including irrigation.
The irrigation automation market witnessed significant growth due to factors such as stringent government rules regarding agricultural water levels, increasing water wastage in the form of evaporation, and farm runoff. Key players in the market include The Toro Company (US), Hunter Industries (US), Valmont Industries Inc. (US), Rain Bird (US), Jain Irrigation Systems (India), Lindsay Corporation (US), Netafim (Israel), Galcon (Israel), Rubicon Water (Australia), Weathermatic (US), Nelson Irrigation (US), Mottech Water Solution Ltd (Israel), Avanijal Agri Automation Pvt Ltd. (India), Calsense (US), Water Bit (US), and Hydropoint Data Systems (US), Ranch Systems (US), Grow Link (US), Irritec S.P.A (Italy), Blurain (India), Growgreen Irrigation Systems (India), Novagric (Spain), Hortau (US), Tevatronic (Italy), and Dorset Group B.V (Netherlands). These major players have been focusing on new products, services, and technology launches to improve their offerings to the market.
The Toro Company provides irrigation automation for agricultural fields as well as golf courses, landscapes, and residential gardens. The company provides irrigation automation systems under the brand name of Toro for agricultural and Irritrol for non-agricultural automation systems. Under these brand names, the company has a comprehensive product portfolio for automation systems. It provides hardware components like controllers, sensors, and valves which can be integrated with software such as SCADA provided by the company to obtain a holistic fully automatic irrigation system. In January 2017, Toro acquired Regnerbau Calw GmBH (Germany) under the Perrot brand adding retractable sprinklers for sports fields, impact sprinklers and coupling systems for agricultural fields, and rains guns for industrial applications to its existing product portfolio.
Rain Bird is one the leading manufacturers of irrigation products and services. The company operates through five business segments namely golf, agriculture, residential, consumer, and commercial. It offers a wide range of irrigation products from farms, golf courses, sports arenas, commercial developments, and homes. The company operates its business in North America, Latin America, Europe, The Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Indian sub-continent. In February 2020, Rain Bird launched ESP-LXIVM series controllers that provide large, challenging sites with advanced water management tools, diagnostics, and a host of new-to-the-industry features. This helped enhance the company’s product offerings, giving it an edge over competitors.
Hunter Industries is a global manufacturer of products for the irrigation, outdoor lighting, dispensing technology, and custom manufacturing sectors. It offers a full spectrum of water and energy-efficient solutions for residential, commercial, municipal, and agricultural applications. The product line of Hunter comprises of pop-up-gear-driven robots, high-efficiency rotary nozzles, spray sprinklers, valves, controllers, central controllers, professional landscape drip, and weather sensors. In January 2016, Hunter acquired Senninger Irrigation (US), a leading manufacturer of irrigation products & services. This acquisition helped the company expand its portfolio of irrigation products.
