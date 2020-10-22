Growth Strategies Adopted by Major Players in Meat Starter Cultures Market
The functional properties of meat starter cultures and their benefits while incorporation in a wide range of applications are driving the global meat starter cultures market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 22, 2020 ) According to MarketsandMarkets, the global meat starter cultures market size is estimated to be valued at USD 62 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 76 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.9%. It is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand for processed meat products with higher shelf-life. The growing demand for processed and convenience meat among consumers is creating a demand for meat starter cultures. With the advancement of new technologies and innovative technologies in the food and beverage sector, the incorporation of meat starter cultures across various industries is increasing. Europe segment is going to dominate the market due to its high production of processed meat products.
Drivers: Consumer inclination toward food products with higher shelf-life
The food & beverage industry has witnessed emerging trends in recent years, and this is evident from the innovations and developments taking place in the packaged food segment. Packaged convenience food products have been increasingly becoming an integral part of the daily consumption around the world, especially in the North American and European regions. Busier lifestyles of consumers have been driving growth in convenience foods, and the food manufacturers have been dynamic in investing in the production of new products that could meet the rising consumer demand for packaged convenience food products.
Packaging offers protection and resistance against microbial (bacteria and fungi) growth, which results in food-borne illnesses otherwise. The shelf-life of food products also increases considerably. The packaged food products also ensure that food safety and quality are tested before it is consumed, according to the details provided on the package. These also provide the microbial safety of food products before they are kept for storage in inventories or handled during transportation. Moreover, packaged food augments the shelf-life of food products and mitigates food wastage. According to RTS, an innovative commercial waste management organization, around 40% of food is wasted in the US every year. However, developing countries such as China and India are also among the countries with major food wastage, globally.
The packaged frozen meat demand is high in North America and Europe, where the per capita consumption of meat is higher compared to the Asian countries. The use of meat starter cultures in various meat applications such as sausages, salami, and dry-cured meat results in increasing the shelf-life of the meat products by retaining their texture and flavor for a longer span, and mitigates wastage.
The outbreak of the coronavirus in 2020 led to high unemployment rates and stalled dining at restaurants for several months; the shutdown during the pandemic has been causing people to cook more at home. The longer people stayed at their homes, they have been dependent on packaged food products and propelled the demand for food with a higher shelf-life.
Restraints: Stringent government regulations for the use of starter cultures in processed meat products
Stringent regulations have proved to be a major hindrance stifling the market for starter cultures. Some of the global organizations involved in providing regulatory norms include the World Trade Organization (WTO), European Food and Feed Cultures Association (EFFCA), and other regulatory bodies. The regulations for starter cultures as listed by the different organizations include the following:
World Trade Organization
The World Trade Organization (WTO) has laid down stringent rules and regulations for the import and export of living microbes. The manufacturer has to obtain an environment clearance certificate, quality certificate, and some other related certifications before manufacturing microorganisms at the industrial level. Since the starter culture industry involves high risk with respect to the health and environment, it would not be easy for new manufacturers to enter the starter culture market. There have been special regulatory measures present for companies to discard the culture and biological effluent after the production.
The European region dominated the meat starter culture market with the largest share in 2019.
The meat starter cultures market in Europe is dominant due to the increasing demand for processed meat products with higher shelf-life because of a shift in lifestyle trends. People are looking for ready-to-cook meal options as they are leading a busy life. The consumption of sausage has been prominent in these countries, resulting in a rise in demand for meat starter cultures for their production. The leading companies dominating the meat starter cultures market include Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Kerry Group (Ireland), and DSM (Netherlands); have a robust presence in Europe due to higher demand for packaged meat in these regions.
North America is the fastest-growing market as the technological advancements involved in monitoring and using meat starter cultures are available in the region, and meat manufacturers have been adapting to the changing technologies. The demand for meat starter cultures is increasing as consumers have been inclined toward organic and clean-label meat products. Also, key players are increasingly investing in the North American meat starter culture market.
This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Chr. Hansen (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), Kerry (Ireland), DuPont (US), Frutarom (Israel), Galactic (Belgium), Lallemand (Canada), Proquiga (Spain), Westcombe (UK), Biochem SRL (Italy), RAPS GmbH (Germany), DnR Sausages Supplies. (Canada), Sacco System (Italy), Canada Compound (Canada), Biovitec (France), Genesis Laboratories (Bulgaria), Meat Cracks (Germany), THT S.A. (Belgium), Stuffers Supply Co. (Canada), MicroTec GmbH (Germany), and Codex-Ing Biotech (US).
