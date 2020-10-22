Cell Harvesting Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.7% - Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted
Asia Pacific offers lucrative growth opportunities
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 22, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Cell Harvesting Market by Type (Manual, Automated), Application (Biopharmaceutical, Stem Cell Research), End User (Biotechnology, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institute), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Row) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?
The Cell Harvesting Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period to reach USD 324.5 Million.
On the basis of type, the market is segmented into manual and automated cell harvesters. The manual cell harvesters segment accounted for the largest share of this market. The high share of the manual harvesters segment can be attributed to their ease of use and low price as compared to automated harvesters.
In the end user, the cell harvesting market is segmented into research institutes, biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, and other end users. The biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the cell harvesters market. The high share of this segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of chronic diseases. Biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies conduct R&D activities to develop new products for the treatment of these diseases.
Growth Driver in Depth:
- Rising Investments in Regenerative Medicine and Cell-Based Research
- Growth of the Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industry
- Increasing Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases
- Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
The objectives of this study are as follows:
- To define, describe, and forecast the market for cell harvesting, on the basis of type, application, end user, and region
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, opportunities, and restrains)
- To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall cell harvesters market
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of a competitive landscape for market leaders
By region, the global cell harvesters market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While North America held the largest share of the market, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As increasing R&D expenditure helps in the development of new treatment solutions, supportive government policies for stem cell research and increasing public-private initiatives to encourage public adoption of stem cell-based treatment in the Asia Pacific countries are driving the growth of the market in this region.
Some of the major players operating in the cell harvesting market are PerkinElmer (US), Brandel (US), TOMTEC (US), Cox Scientific (UK), Connectorate (Switzerland), Scinomix (US), ADSTEC (Japan), and Terumo BCT (a part of Terumo Corporation) (Japan).
