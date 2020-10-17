Thyroid Function Test Market - Analysis and Opportunities During COVID-19 Pandemic
North America is estimated to dominate the Thyroid Function Test Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 17, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Thyroid Function Test Market by Type (TSH Tests, T4 Tests, T3 Tests), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Institutes), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, and MEA) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?
The Global Thyroid Function Test Market is projected to reach USD 1.68 Billion, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
Growth Boosting Factors:
- Increasing Incidence of Thyroid Disorders
- Increasing Awareness About Thyroid Disorders
- Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases and Rising Geriatric Population
- Increasing Consumption of Alcohol and Tobacco
- Growth Opportunities in Emerging Asia Pacific Countries
Objectives of the Study:
- To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global market by type, end user, and region
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
- To analyze micromarkets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.
Browse 65 tables and 31 figures spread through 120 pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=85085049
Market Segmentation in Depth:
On the basis of type, segmented into TSH tests, T4 tests, T3 tests, and other tests. The TSH tests segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the thyroid function tests market. The large share rate of this segment can be attributed to the fact that TSH tests are initially prescribed by physicians to majority of patients (for the assessment of thyroid gland functioning) showing symptoms of thyroid disorders.
Based on end users, broadly segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research laboratories and institutes, and other end users. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global thyroid function tests market. The large share of the segment can be attributed to the growing patient population & the subsequent increase in clinical tests performed in hospitals and growing number of public healthcare awareness campaigns organized by hospitals.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=85085049
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global thyroid function tests market. This large share can be attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of thyroid disorders in the region, rising geriatric population, and increasing initiatives by the Canadian government for healthcare development in the country.
The prominent players in the global market include Thermo Fisher (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), DiaSorin (Italy), Danaher (US), Kronus (US), Merck (Germany), Cortez Diagnostics (US), bioMérieux (France), Qualigen (US), and Autobio Diagnostics (China).
