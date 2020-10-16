Australia Diabetes Market, By CGM, SMBG, Insulin Pen & Pump, Companies | Renub Research Report
Australia Diabetes Market is expected to reach USD 2.44 Billion by the year 2025. By Continuous Glucose Monitoring, Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Device, Insulin Pen & Pump, Forecast & Company Analysis
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 16, 2020 ) Australia ranked seventh in the world for the prevalence of type 1 diabetes in children and 6th highest for incidence. There is also rising prevalence of particularly type 2 diabetes and rising cases of children and adolescents who are now impated by type 2 diabetes in Australia. Type 1diabetes typically happens in an early age, its a most common form of childhood diabetes although it can occur at any age. Over 1 million Australians have been diagnosed with diabetes. Australia is dragging behind many western countries in providing affordable access to its people with diabetes to new, proven technologies such as CGM and Insulin pen that can significantly improve the management of diabetes. Australia Diabetes Market is expected to reach USD 2.44 Billion by the year 2025.
The market of Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Device, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Device, Insulin Pump, and Insulin Pen are growing due to the rising awareness for diabetes in Australia. Diabetes care in Australia has reached a high level of quality, but there is still an opportunity for further improvement. Diabetes is associated with an uncountable of complications that affect the eyes, feet, kidneys, and cardiovascular health. Besides, diabetes is ranked in the top 10 leading causes of deaths in Australia. Diabetes is a massive challenge to the nation’s health and economy.
Australian Government has essential roles in maintaining access to affordable, high-quality devices and services to support people with diabetes in self-management and treatment. The Australian Government providing support to people with diabetes through the National Diabetes Services Scheme, the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, the Insulin Pump Program, and Medicare. In 2019, Biocon and Mylan N V launched insulin glargine biosimilar Semglee, first insulin PBS in Australia. In 2019, TAL, a leading Australian life insurance specialist, has launched a specialized product to protect people with diabetes mellitus in Australia.
Renub Research report titled “Australia Diabetes Market & Forecast, By Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Device Analysis (SMBG Market by, Test Strips, Lancet, Meter, Blood Glucose Device Users & Reimbursement), Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM Market by Components, Glucose Sensor, Transmitter, CGM User, Reimbursement), Insulin Pump Analysis- (Users, Market & Differentiation Points of Insulin Pump Products, Training Model for Patients & HCP, Reimbursement Policies), Insulin Pen Analysis – (User, Types – Disposable, Reusable and Smart Insulin Pen, Insulin Pen Needle Market, Reimbursement Policies), Companies (Eli Lilly and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ypsomed AG, Artsana S.p.A, BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, Medtronic, Insulet Corporation, Owen Mumford Ltd, LifeScan Inc., Dexcom Inc, Abbott Laboratories and Roche)” provides a complete analysis of Australia Insulin Delivery Devices Market.
Segments Market based on Devices
# Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)
# Self Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG)
# Insulin Pen
# Insulin Pump
Australia Diabetes Sub-Segment Analysis
1. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)
1. Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
2. CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
3. CGM User
4. CGM Reimbursement
2. SMBG
1. Test Strips Market and Forecast
2. Lancet Market and Forecast
3. Meter Market and Forecast
4. Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users
5. Blood Glucose Devices Reimbursement
3. Insulin Pen Market
1. Disposable Insulin Pen
2. Reusable Insulin Pen
3. Smart Insulin Pen
4. Insulin Pen Needle Market
5. Insulin Pen Users
6. Reimbursement Policies
4. Insulin Pump Market
1. Insulin Pump Market
2. Insulin Pump Users
3. Insulin Pump Products
4. Reimbursement Policies
All the 14 Companies Studied in the Report have been Studied from 3 Points
• Company Overview
• Recent Developments
• Financial Insight
Company Analysis
1. B. Braun Melsungen AG
2. Eli Lilly and Company
3. Artsana S.p.A
4. BD
5. Novo Nordisk A/S
6. Owen Mumford Ltd
7. Ypsomed AG
8. Medtronic
9. Insulet Corporation
10. LifeScan Inc.
11. Abbott Laboratories
12. Roche
13. Dexcom Inc
Key Benefits of the Report
• This report provides current market estimates and forecasts for Australia Diabetic Market.
• Detailed analysis of the key market segments such as source, geography and applications; provides a comprehensive understanding of the market.
• Australia Diabetic Market – Growth Drivers and Challenges.
• Key sustainability strategies adopted by market players.
