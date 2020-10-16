Global Pork Market will be USD 191.2 Billion by 2026 | Renub Research Report
Global Pork Market will be USD 191.2 Billion by 2026. Forecast by Production, Consumption, Import, & Export country analysis
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 16, 2020 ) According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "Global Pork Market Forecast By Production, Consumption, Import, Export, Company" Pork is the most consumed meat in the world, and it accounts for 1/3 of the total meat consumption globally. Asian region produces and consumes more than half of pig meat in the world. China is the biggest consumer of pig meat; Chinese living in an urban area with higher income prefer pig meat over other meat products. The outbreak of swine fever disrupted the supply of pig meat a few years ago; currently, the global supply chain of pig meat is interrupted by COVID-19. According to Renub Research, Global Pork Market is expected to be US$ 191.2 Billion by 2026.
Countries like the United States, Brazil, the European Union, and Chile are seeing boosts in the export of Pork. Currently, the United States' pork production is growing at a rapid pace. Pork production in Asia is rapidly growing to become more self-sufficient like the American and European continents. Growth in Pork consumption in Asia would lead to an increased demand for Pork.
Most of the European and American countries are exporting Pork to China, such as the United States, European Union, Brazil and Chile. Currently, the United States is producing pig meat at a rapid pace.
Benefits of Pork: Pork meat has several health benefits due to the high quantity of protein present in it. It has almost 26 per cent of protein by weight. This protein is essential for muscle growth and athletes recovering from injuries. Fat is also present in pork meat, and it contains 10-16 per cent of fat. Pork also contains various vitamins and minerals like Thiamine; it is beneficial for proper body functions. Selenium, Zinc, Vitamin B12, Vitamin B6, Niacin, Phosphorous, Iron, Creatine, Taurine, Glutathione are also present in high quantity in pork meat.
Impact of COVID-19 on Pig Meat Market
The pig meat market was affected by African Swine Flu in previous years, now COVID-19 has broken the supply chain of pig meat. Most of the countries were in lockdown in the first half of the year 2020, and people are avoiding outdoors shopping.
Market Summary:
By Producing Countries: This research report covers the following Pork producing countries: China, European Union, United States, Brazil, Russia, Vietnam, Canada, Mexico, Philippines, South Korea, and Other countries.
By Importing Countries: This research report covers the following Pork importing countries: Australia, South Korea, Canada, China, Mexico, Philippines, United States, Hong Kong, Japan, and Colombia.
By Exporting Countries: This research report covers the following Pork exporting countries: European Union, United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, China, Russia, Australia, and Serbia.
By Consuming Countries: This research report covers the following Pork consuming countries: China, the European Union, the United States, Brazil, Russia, Japan, Vietnam, Mexico, Philippines, and South Korea.
By Companies: This research report covers Overview, Initiatives & Recent Developments and Revenue analysis of Danish Crown, Tyson Foods Inc., Vion Food Group, and WH Group Limited.
Industry Related Opportunity:
