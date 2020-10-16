New Children's Book Launches for Parents and Children to Explore Feelings Together
Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Juvenile Fiction: A Whisper From Noelle by Deirdre Breakenridge Skrobola and Mark Skrobola
September 15, 2020 – Denver, CO and New York City, NY – After a family tragedy, Deirdre and Mark Skrobola collaborated on a sweet, nurturing new children’s book designed to promote the exploration of children’s feelings. A Whisper from Noelle has been illustrated by Daniel Klein and published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company. All proceeds from the book will be donated to The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) Noelle Skrobola Research Scholar Award recipients.
One night while lying in bed, Ashley-Ann receives a very special visit. An angel named Noelle comes to her with a series of loving whispers, each with an important message. As Ashley-Ann shares the angel’s whispers with her mommy, readers are given the gift of wisdom that Noelle brings to Ashley-Ann. We learn that knowing what it means to feel will bring kindness, compassion, courage and the ability to be true to ourselves, and families can witness the beauty that comes from kindness, truth and the love of a child.
A Whisper from Noelle is an insightful story that is sure to be a favorite with readers of all ages.
For more information, visit the author’s website at AWhisperFromNoelle.com
At 28 pages, A Whisper from Noelle is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the juvenile fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-3128-4 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 premium color paperback Retail: $16.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-3129-1 Format: 8.5 x 8.5 premium color casebound Retail: $26.95
Genre: JUVENILE FICTION / Social Issues / Values & Virtues
About the Author: After experiencing a family tragedy, Mark and Deirdre Skrobola set out on a journey to share a global message of hope and heartfelt purpose. They wanted parents and children to discover the true meaning of the word “feel” and to embrace all of the feelings that bind families and loved ones together. With this story inspired by Mark’s daughter and Deirdre’s stepdaughter, Noelle, they share why “feel” is one of the most important words to explore. A Whisper from Noelle is a reminder of what is most precious in life—children and their feelings.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
