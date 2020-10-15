Nirmalya Thakur from the University of Cincinnati Wins the Excellent Researcher Award at IARE 2020
Mr. Thakur receives the "Excellent Researcher Award (Male)" at the 2nd International Academic and Research Excellence Awards (IARE 2020) from GISR Foundation
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 15, 2020 ) CINCINNATI, OH -- Nirmalya Thakur of University of Cincinnati wins the coveted Excellent Researcher Award (Male) at the 2nd International Academic and Research Excellence Awards (IARE 2020) for his outstanding research-based contributions to the field of Computer Science with a specific focus on Human-Computer Interaction and its related disciplines. This award is bestowed on Mr. Thakur for his “Exceptional Caliber and Outstanding Performance as Academician, Researcher, Mentor, Advisor, and a Thought Leader.”
Mr. Thakur received the award on October 03, 2020 at the IARE 2020 awards ceremony that was scheduled to take place at Goa, India, but the event was broadcasted as a virtual ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose of this global awards ceremony, according to GISR Foundation, was to recognize contributions in Research and Academic activities and to provide a platform for candidates to share their excellence in academic career to the world. GISR foundation was the sponsor of the IARE 2020 awards.
IARE 2020 received thousands of nominations from all over the world for the different award categories and after a rigorous selection process as per the criteria of each award, only the most accomplished individuals from different fields were selected as the winners. At IARE 2020, there were multiple award categories and the categories related to excellence in research were: Best Young Researcher Award, Best Senior Researcher Award, Best Senior Scientist Award, Best Young Scientist Award and the Excellent Researcher Award, that Mr. Thakur received. A total of 28 countries: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, China, Egypt, France, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Nigeria, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States, were represented in the list of IARE 2020 awardees.
“The criteria for the Excellent Researcher Award category involved outstanding and exemplary contributions to research and development in a specific field documented by several factors including publication counts, impact of research, originality of the work, quality of publications and/or patents and contributions to the global scientific community,” explains Mr. Thakur.
About Nirmalya Thakur
Mr. Thakur is a researcher in the field of Human-Computer Interaction at the University of Cincinnati. His work has explored the intersections of Human-Computer Interaction, Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Robotics, Machine Learning, Internet of Things and their applications in the context of solving real-world problems to improve the quality of lives of people in the future of Smart Homes and Smart Cities. He is slated to graduate from the Ph.D. in Computer Science and Engineering degree program in 2022.
Mr. Thakur has authored 25 papers in the form of conference papers, journal publications and invited book chapters in this field since 2018 and his work has been cited for more than 100 times in the last 2 years. He has delivered a total of 21 presentations including keynote addresses and invited presentations in several international conferences. He has been associated with 27 international conferences as an organizing committee member. He also serves on the reviewer board of around 20 journals and has reviewed more than 100 papers.
Mr. Thakur was inducted in the elite list of Marquis Who's Who Top Scientists in 2020; his biography is also featured in a worldwide press release by Marquis Who's Who that, since 1899, has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from different fields across the world in their annual publications. He has also been featured as a Pinnacle Professional in Activity Centric Computing by Continental Who’s Who and has received multiple awards, recognitions and honors in view of his research-based accomplishments and contributions to the field of Computer Science.
For more information about Mr. Nirmalya Thakur, go to https://homepages.uc.edu/~thakurna/
Contact Information:
Nirmalya Thakur
Email: thakurna@mail.uc.edu
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nirmalya-thakur/
