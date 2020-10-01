Global Water Purifier Market will be US$ 64.86 Billion by 2026 | Renub Research
The market for global water purifier is forecasted to be US$ 64.86 Billion by the end of the year 2026. The innovation in water purification technology like RO, UV and Gravity water will also propel in the market.
According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "Global Water Purifier Market Forecast by Technology, Distribution Channels, End User, Regions, Company Analysis" Water purification is a process in which undesired chemical compounds, biological containments, organic and inorganic material are remove from the water. This process includes deionization and distillation. One of the significant purposes of water purification is to provide clean drinking water. This process also meets the requirement of chemical, medical, pharmacological and industrial application for clean and potable water. The purification procedure also reduces the concentration of impurities such as bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi.
According to Renub Research analysis Global Water Purifier Market is expected to reach US$ 64.86 Billion by the year 2026. Forecast by Technology, End User & Regions
With all these advantages, the water purifier market is growing year on year; the market for global water purifier is forecasted to be US$ 64.86 Billion by the end of the year 2026. The innovation in water purification technology like RO, UV and Gravity water will also propel the market.
There are various benefits of pure water. Water purification reduces excess chlorine present in water, preventing the high risk of diseases like the cardiovascular problem, cancer and asthma. Investing in a water purification system is cost-effective when compared with bottled water. It results in cost-saving in the long-run process. Water purification also improves water flavour by eliminating metallic or any unpleasant taste by getting rid of germs from the water without boiling water. Pure water is essential for healthy skin; the various chemical present in water result in skin allergies.
The impact of COVID-19 on Global Water Purifier Market
The sales of water purifier have stopped around the world due to lockdown imposed by government agencies as only essential services were allowed. The import and export activities along with production in factories have stopped and retails shops are closed, which have affected the sales of water purifier in the year 2020. The market for water purifier will grow from the year 2021 at a much higher rate than the year 2020.
Market Summary:
By Technology:
This research report has covered the market and market summary of UV Purifier, RO purifier, and Gravity purifier. According to Renub Research analysis, RO and UV are dominating the market.
By Distribution Channels:
The market and market share of Retail Stores, Direct Sales and Online are covered in this research report. The market of online distribution is growing due to growth in the ecommerce industry.
By End User:
This research report covers the market and market share of Residential and Commercial users.
By Regions:
This research report also covers the market of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.
By Company Analysis:
This research report has covered Company Overview, Recent Development or Strategy, and Revenue analysis of AO. Smith Corporation, Coway Co., Kent Ro System Ltd, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, and Pentair Plc.
Industry Related Opportunity:
