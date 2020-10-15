Flavor Enhancers Market: Increasing Demand for Innovative Flavors Driving the Market Growth
Flavor Enhancers Market by Type (Acidulants, Glutamates, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins, Yeast Extracts), Application (Processed & Convenience Foods, Beverages, Meat & Fish Products), Form, Source, & Region - Global Forecast to 2022
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 15, 2020 ) The flavor enhancers market is projected to reach USD 8.18 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2022. The market is driven by factors such as the growing consumption of convenience food & beverages across the globe, and high usage of monosodium glutamate in savory foods.
The flavor enhancers market, by type, is segmented into acidulants, glutamates, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, yeast extracts, and others (sweetness enhancers and nucleotides). Glutamates are largely used as flavor enhancers to enhance the umami taste in foods. Monosodium glutamate (MSG) is the most widely used glutamate in meat products and savory foods. The market was followed by acidulants in terms of market size in 2016.
By form, the market has been segmented on the basis of powder and liquid & semi-liquid. Powdered flavor enhancers are most widely used by manufacturers, since these enhancers are easier to handle; hence, flavor enhancers in the powdered form account for the largest share in the market. Flavor enhancers enhance the original taste and aroma of food, without imparting a characteristic taste or aroma of its own.
On the basis of application, the flavor enhancers market is segmented by into processed & convenience foods, beverages, meat & fish products, and others (bakery, dairy, confectionery products, and condiments). The processed & convenience foods segment accounted for the highest market share in 2016. Flavor enhancers are used to enhance the umami taste in savory foods and hence its widest application lies in the processed & convenience foods. The market for convenience & processed foods is established in the developed regions, such as North America and Europe, which offer a stable growth for the market. Countries such as India and China witness a high consumption of MSG in processed foods, which is expected to augment the market for flavor enhancers in the Asia-Pacific region.
The market is dominated by players such as Cargill (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Associated British Foods plc (U.S.), Corbion N.V. (Netherlands), Sensient Technologies (U.S.). Other players in the industry include Novozymes A/S (Denmark), E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Angel Yeast Co., Ltd (China), Innova Flavors (U.S.), Savoury Systems International, Inc. (U.S.), Senomyx, Inc. (U.S.), and Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan).
