Biobanking Market Worth $2.69 billion - Growth Drivers and Future Opportunities - Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 10, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Biobanking Market by Product and Service(Equipment, Consumables, Services, Software), Sample Type (Blood Products, Human Tissues, Cell Lines, Nucleic Acids), Application( Regenerative Medicine, Life Science, Clinical Research) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?
The Biobanking Market is expected to reach USD 2.69 Billion, at a CAGR of 7.8%.
Growth Boosting Factors:
- Increase in Genomic Research Activities for Studying Diseases
- Advances in Biobanking and Growing Trend of Conserving Cord Blood Stem Cells of Newborns
- Government and Private Funding to Support Regenerative Medicine Research
- Growing Need for Cost-Effective Drug Discovery and Development
Growth Opportunities:
- Emerging Countries
- Growing Focus on the R&D of Cell Therapies
Browse 123 Market Data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 164 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=594
Market Segmentation in Depth:
By sample type, the Biobanking Market is classified into blood products, human tissues, cell lines, nucleic acids, human waste products, and biological fluids. Since blood and blood products are the most collected specimens and are used as a source of DNA and RNA, this segment type holds the largest share of the biobanking devices market.
On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into regenerative medicine, life science research, and clinical research. Regenerative Medicine is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017 on the basis of applications. Growing research in regenerative medicine and the increasing demand for well characterized and quality biosamples for research are prime reasons for the growth of this market segment.
Regenerative Medicine;
Regenerative medicine is the process of creating living, functional tissues to repair or replace tissue or organ function lost due to age, disease, damage, or congenital defects. The archiving of biological specimens from donors for use in research has become an important resource for regenerative medicine research. High-quality and well-annotated tissue sample collections stored in dedicated biorepositories have become an essential tool in regenerative medicine for developing diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic applications to advance human health.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=594
Based on region, the biobanking market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the biobanking devices market in 2017, this is attributed to factors like increasing research activities in regenerative medicine, cell and gene therapy; growing interest in personalized medicine and biomarker discovery; increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and rising investments in genomics and proteomics research in the region as compared to other regions.
Key players in the biobanking devices market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Qiagen N.V. (Germany), Hamilton Company (U.S.), Brooks Automation (U.S.), TTP Labtech Ltd (U.K.), VWR Corporation (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Worthington Industries [(Taylor Wharton, U.S.)], Chart Industries (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Micronic (Netherlands), LVL Technologies GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).
Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?
The Biobanking Market is expected to reach USD 2.69 Billion, at a CAGR of 7.8%.
Growth Boosting Factors:
- Increase in Genomic Research Activities for Studying Diseases
- Advances in Biobanking and Growing Trend of Conserving Cord Blood Stem Cells of Newborns
- Government and Private Funding to Support Regenerative Medicine Research
- Growing Need for Cost-Effective Drug Discovery and Development
Growth Opportunities:
- Emerging Countries
- Growing Focus on the R&D of Cell Therapies
Browse 123 Market Data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 164 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=594
Market Segmentation in Depth:
By sample type, the Biobanking Market is classified into blood products, human tissues, cell lines, nucleic acids, human waste products, and biological fluids. Since blood and blood products are the most collected specimens and are used as a source of DNA and RNA, this segment type holds the largest share of the biobanking devices market.
On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into regenerative medicine, life science research, and clinical research. Regenerative Medicine is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017 on the basis of applications. Growing research in regenerative medicine and the increasing demand for well characterized and quality biosamples for research are prime reasons for the growth of this market segment.
Regenerative Medicine;
Regenerative medicine is the process of creating living, functional tissues to repair or replace tissue or organ function lost due to age, disease, damage, or congenital defects. The archiving of biological specimens from donors for use in research has become an important resource for regenerative medicine research. High-quality and well-annotated tissue sample collections stored in dedicated biorepositories have become an essential tool in regenerative medicine for developing diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic applications to advance human health.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=594
Based on region, the biobanking market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the biobanking devices market in 2017, this is attributed to factors like increasing research activities in regenerative medicine, cell and gene therapy; growing interest in personalized medicine and biomarker discovery; increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and rising investments in genomics and proteomics research in the region as compared to other regions.
Key players in the biobanking devices market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Qiagen N.V. (Germany), Hamilton Company (U.S.), Brooks Automation (U.S.), TTP Labtech Ltd (U.K.), VWR Corporation (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Worthington Industries [(Taylor Wharton, U.S.)], Chart Industries (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Micronic (Netherlands), LVL Technologies GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.